Amid Controversy, 2022 Golden Globes Winners Announced

The Golden Globes award found itself the center of controversy over a lack of diversity among its top ranks, prompting NBC to pull the plug on airing the ceremony last year. This year’s event took place behind closed doors and the winners were announced with some historic and notable first-time wins for some.
As the Hollywood Foreign Press Association continues to wrestle with its image and revamp itself, the decision to move ahead with the ceremony was done under the veil of separation with no outside press or guests in the building. The event was held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, Calif.
Below is the full winner’s list:
MOVIES
Best Movie – Drama
“The Power of the Dog”
Best Movie – Musical or Comedy
“West Side Story”
Best Movie Director
Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
Best Movie Actress – Drama
Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
Best Movie Actor – Drama
Will Smith, “King Richard”
Best Movie Actress – Musical or Comedy
Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”
Best Movie Actor – Musical or Comedy
Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… Boom”
Best Movie Supporting Actor
Kodi Smit-Mcphee, “The Power of the Dog”
Best Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
Best Motion Picture – Animated
“Encanto,” Disney
Best Movie Screenplay
Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
Best Movie – Non-English Language
“Drive My Car,” Japan
Best Movie Song
“No Time To Die,” Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Best Movie Score
Hans Zimmer, “Dune”
TELEVISION
Best TV Series – Drama
“Succession”
Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy
“Hacks”
Best TV Actor – Drama Series
Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Best TV Actress – Drama Series
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, “Pose”
Best TV Actor – Musical or Comedy
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Best TV Actress – Musical or Comedy
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Best TV Supporting Actress
Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Best TV Supporting Actor
O Yeong-su, “Squid Games”
Best Actor – TV limited series
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”
Best Actress – TV Limited Series
Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”
Best Limited TV Series
“The Underground Railroad”
Will Smith notched his first Golden Globe award for King Richard, playing the stern Richard Williams, father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. Pose star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez made history as the first trans woman to win the award.
Congrats to all the winners.
Photo: Getty
Amid Controversy, 2022 Golden Globes Winners Announced