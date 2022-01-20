Inspirational Lifestyles: Hope For The Hurting By Dr. Tony Evans #2

DAY 2

The promise of God’s Word has never been a guarantee from pain and trouble. It has always been a promise to be experienced in the hurt itself. God does manifest His victory on our behalf oftentimes by removing the challenge or bringing us through it, but not until He has developed us in it.

The great danger in this spiritual adventure called life is that while you and I are passing through the wilderness, we may want to go back to Egypt, like the Israelites who sought to return to slavery rather than face the hardships at hand. Or, another danger comes in the desire to loiter in the wilderness and become unproductive. That is often a result of feeling stuck or not knowing where you are going. You may wind up doing nothing in living out your destiny because you are so discouraged by what you are facing and have no energy left to commit to your calling.

As a pastor, I wish I could in good faith and in good conscience tell you that if you come to Jesus, it won’t rain. You won’t have pain. Nothing will hurt, and life will be a cakewalk. I wish I could tell you that if you have faith in God and choose to obey Him, serve Him and love Him you will have no troubles.

It would make my job a lot easier as a pastor if I could tell you those things. But it would also make me a liar because those things are simply not true.

My role as a spiritual leader in a world rife with pain is to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. The reason I must do this is because only the Truth will set you free (John 8:32).

Scripture:

Genesis 50:19-21 And Joseph said unto them, Fear not: for am I in the place of God? 20But as for you, ye thought evil against me; but God meant it unto good, to bring to pass, as it is this day, to save much people alive. 21Now therefore fear ye not: I will nourish you, and your little ones. And he comforted them, and spake kindly unto them.

Exodus 16:1-6 And they took their journey from Elim, and all the congregation of the children of Israel came unto the wilderness of Sin, which is between Elim and Sinai, on the fifteenth day of the second month after their departing out of the land of Egypt. 2 And the whole congregation of the children of Israel murmured against Moses and Aaron in the wilderness: 3 and the children of Israel said unto them, Would to God we had died by the hand of the LORD in the land of Egypt, when we sat by the flesh pots, and when we did eat bread to the full; for ye have brought us forth into this wilderness, to kill this whole assembly with hunger.

4 Then said the LORD unto Moses, Behold, I will rain bread from heaven for you; and the people shall go out and gather a certain rate every day, that I may prove them, whether they will walk in my law, or no. 5 And it shall come to pass, that on the sixth day they shall prepare that which they bring in; and it shall be twice as much as they gather daily. 6 And Moses and Aaron said unto all the children of Israel, At even, then ye shall know that the LORD hath brought you out from the land of Egypt:

