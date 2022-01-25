How Much Are Kobe Bryant’s Rookie Cards Worth?

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

If you grew up before the 2000s then the hobby of collecting sports cards shouldn’t be foreign to you. Having the coolest cards from some of your favorite athletes was like a badge of honor in the streets. But as a kid, you don’t truly understand the concept of value. Things like basketball cards end up stuffed away in your parent’s garage with the rest of the junk you didn’t take to college. But what if there are millions stuffed away in that box? Not likely, but maybe…

The death of Kobe Bryant on January 26, 2020, was heart-breaking, traumatic, and still to this day hard to believe. But his death left a void that a lot of his fans tried to fill with memorabilia. According to eBay, just two weeks after Kobe Bryant’s death, his basketball cards increased in sales by 600%. If it had Kobe’s face on it, people wanted it, from t-shirts, jackets, posters, etc.

In March 2021, a Kobe Bryant card sold for a record $1.795 million in an online auction house called Goldin Auctions. The hefty price tag made the card one of the most expensive basketball cards ever sold. The “1996-97 Topps Chrome Refractors #138 Kobe Bryant Rookie Card, is just one of two in the entire world still in perfect condition. According to Goldin Auctions, the card qualified for “black label” recognition.

“Kobe Bryant was one of the fiercest competitors of all time and a truly larger-than-life figure. His rookie card is one of the rarest in existence and one of only two on earth in black label pristine condition, which is the highest possible obtainable grade,” said Ken Goldin, founder of Goldin Auctions. “The fact that it sold for the final auction price of $1.795 million, the record for any Kobe Bryant card, speaks to just how beloved he was around the world.”

Yes, this card is very rare, but it’s not the only Kobe Bryant rookie card that could be worth good money. Let’s take a look at some of Kobe Bryant’s most valuable, as well as most affordable rookie cards. If you don’t own one, here’s your opportunity to get in while you can.

1996-97 E-X2000 Kobe Bryant Rookie Card #30

This unique Kobe rookie card has foiled glossy borders. Kobe’s seen driving to the basket with clouds in his backdrop. Interesting choice for a backdrop of a rookie card, but it makes it stand out. This card comes with a steep price tag and on eBay will run you anywhere from $1000 -$6500, depending on the seller.

1996-97 Bowman’s Best Kobe Bryant Rookie Card #R23

This rare Kobe Rookie Card shows him baby-faced and smiling, ready to make a play. Bowman’s Best did not last long in the card-making industry thus making the care more valuable. On eBay, starting bid for this car is all over the place. Some reputable sellers have it listed for $1259, but there are significantly lower bids on some auctions at $180 starting.

1996-97 Topps Kobe Bryant Rookie Card #138

Topps is one of the most popular trading card brands in America. They have cards from players still in the NBA that are worth millions. This particular Kobe Bryant rookie card doesn’t have any of the premium elements as the card above, but it’s still one of the most popular cards on the market. This Kobe card will run you anywhere from $200-$2500, depending on the condition and the seller.

1996-97 Finest Kobe Bryant Rookie Card #74

When it came to Topps basketball cards, Finest was top of the line. Bryant appeared in two separate cards for the series and one is slightly more valuable than the other. Each card originally came with a protective film. On eBay, the cards are listed at $360-$900.

1996-97 Flair Showcase Row 2 Kobe Bryant Rookie Card #3

This is by far one of the coolest Kobe Bryant rookie cards ever made. The Flair Showcase card was a multi-image card with a side portrait blending with an action shot of the late star. They are one of the most coveted Kobe Bryant cards on the market. This card will run you anywhere from $150-$1,850.

ALSO SEE:

Mamba Mentality: Kobe Bryant’s Top 5 Career Highlights

Kobe Bryant’s Shrewd Investment In Sports Drink Bodyarmor Will Pay His Family $400 Million

The Makings Of Black Mamba: Kobe Bryant Through The Years 34 photos Launch gallery The Makings Of Black Mamba: Kobe Bryant Through The Years 1. Kobe Bryant Through The Years View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) 1 of 34 2. Kobe Bryant Through The Years Source:Getty 2 of 34 3. Kobe Bryant Through The Years Source:Getty 3 of 34 4. Kobe Bryant Through The Years Source:Getty 4 of 34 5. Kobe Bryant Through The Years Source:Getty 5 of 34 6. Kobe Bryant Through The years Source:Getty 6 of 34 7. Kobe Bryant Through The Years Source:Getty 7 of 34 8. Kobe Bryant Through The Years Source:Getty 8 of 34 9. Kobe Bryant Through The Years Source:Getty 9 of 34 10. Kobe Bryant Through The Years Source:Getty 10 of 34 11. Kobe Bryant Through The Years Source:Getty 11 of 34 12. Kobe Bryant Through The Years Source:Getty 12 of 34 13. Kobe Bryant Through The Years Source:Getty 13 of 34 14. Kobe Bryant Through The Years Source:Getty 14 of 34 15. Kobe Bryant Through The Years Source:Getty 15 of 34 16. Kobe Bryant Through The Years Source:Getty 16 of 34 17. Kobe Bryant Through The Years Source:Getty 17 of 34 18. Kobe Bryant Through The Years Source:Getty 18 of 34 19. Kobe Bryant Through The Years Source:Getty 19 of 34 20. Kobe Bryant Through The Years Source:Getty 20 of 34 21. Kobe Bryant Through The Years Source:Getty 21 of 34 22. Kobe Bryant Through The Years Source:Getty 22 of 34 23. Kobe Bryant Through The Years Source:Getty 23 of 34 24. Kobe Bryant Through The Years Source:Getty 24 of 34 25. Kobe Bryant Through The Years Source:Getty 25 of 34 26. Kobe Bryant Through The Years Source:Getty 26 of 34 27. Kobe Bryant Through The Years Source:Getty 27 of 34 28. Kobe Bryant Through The Years Source:Getty 28 of 34 29. Kobe Bryant Through The Years View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) 29 of 34 30. Kobe Bryant Through The Years Source:Getty 30 of 34 31. Kobe Bryant Through The Years View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) 31 of 34 32. Kobe Bryant Through The Years Source:Getty 32 of 34 33. Kobe Bryant Through The Years Source:Getty 33 of 34 34. Kobe Bryant Through The Years Source:Getty 34 of 34 Skip ad Continue reading The Makings Of Black Mamba: Kobe Bryant Through The Years The Makings Of Black Mamba: Kobe Bryant Through The Years [caption id="attachment_4188280" align="alignnone" width="594"] Source: Christian Petersen / Gett[/caption] UPDATED: 7:45 a.m. ET, Aug. 23, 2021 Originally published Jan. 26 Fans were celebrating what would have been Kobe Bryant's 43rd birthday on Monday while still mourning the legendary basketball player's untimely death in a helicopter crash last year that also killed his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other passengers in California. There was an outpouring of social media birthday shoutouts as people posted throwback photos and videos reminding the world not only about how dominant of a basketball player he was but also how he was such a doting father to all of his daughters, including Gigi, who, by all accounts, was destined for basketball greatness, too. https://twitter.com/K_Messias_/status/1429753101221863427?s=20 The online birthday celebration got started a bit early on Sunday as a video showing a 19-year-old Kobe dunking over four-time defensive player of the year Ben Wallace in a reminder of how the man nicknamed the Black Mamba had little regard for anyone attempting to deny him on the basketball court. https://twitter.com/HoopMixOnly/status/1429598223832952834?s=20 It was also an early glimpse at the star's notorious killer instinct that was manifested itself each time he took the court in the NBA. Bryant captivated the hearts and minds of basketball fanatics as an NBA juggernaut for 20 years, beginning with being drafted in 1996 at the age of 17 from Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, to the Charlotte Hornets, where he was immediately traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. What followed was a bright, yet complicated legacy. There was glory: living a life beside his wife, Vanessa, and four children, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri; winning five NBA Championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and cementing his legacy as one of the greatest basketball players in the league's history. But there was also grief, tragedy and a sobering fall from grace: rumors of Bryant's larger than life ego; injuries that threatened his career; and a 2003 sexual assault accusation which opened a larger and ongoing conversation around consent and accountability. Years after the case was dropped, Bryant issued an apology acknowledging that he understood the alleged victim did not view their encounter as consensual as part of a civil case that was settled privately. At the end of his 20 seasons in the NBA, Bryant walked away from the court on the night of April 13, 2016, scoring 60 points in his final game against the Utah Jazz at his beloved homecourt in the Staples Center. He was an 18-time NBA All-Star, the 2008 NBA Season MVP., a two-time NBA Finals MVP and is retired as in fourth place on the all-time list of NBA career scoring leaders in the regular season and postseason. Bryant also won two Olympic Gold medals with Team USA and both of his jersey numbers, 8 and 24, were retired by the Lakers. Like many monumental figures, Bryant's life was a balance of reinvention, restraint and drive. It seemed fairly apparent in what turned out to be his final years that he was thriving in an eloquent balance between the sports world, his family and his next chapter as an entrepreneur. One of his proudest off the court moments in his career was winning an Oscar in 2018 for his animated short, "Dear Basketball," his retirement announcement served in the form of a love letter to the sport which helped him gain worldwide acclaim. What he enjoyed most post his NBA was his anchor: His family. He took pride in helping to mold Gianna, who held the same affection for the game of basketball as her father. A multitude of elements helped form the man known as Kobe Bryant, who was a father, husband, son, brother and friend. The below photos only catch a glimpse of what went into the making of Kobe Bryant, forever known as the "Black Mamba."

How Much Are Kobe Bryant’s Rookie Cards Worth? was originally published on newsone.com