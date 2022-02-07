All The Ways Sandra Bland’s Legacy Lives On

UPDATED: 10:45 a.m. ET, Feb. 7, 2022
Originally published: July 13, 2021
Monday marked the 35th birthday of Sandra Bland, who was found dead in police custody following a questionable traffic stop-turned violent by the arresting officer in Texas in 2015. The online birthday party happening across social media helped draw attention to all the ways that Sandra Bland’s legacy lives on nearly seven years after her death.
Bland’s birthday came one day after that of Trayvon Martin, who would have turned 27 years old this weekend.
Activists hope their deaths were not in vain as their names remain alive and more relevant than ever as police brutality and vigilante violence alike are still societal scourges killing Black lives with seeming impunity.
Back in 2015, Bland was arrested during the kind of pretextual traffic stop that ended up killing Daunte Wright in Minnesota last year.
That was when the 28-year-old was driving from her native Illinois to begin a new job at Prairie View A&M University when she was pulled over for a minor moving violation. But what should have been a routine ticketing experience quickly devolved into brutality when State Trooper Brian Encinia failed to de-escalate the encounter, which resulted in Bland being charged with assault.
Dashcam video from Encinia’s cruiser suggested he was the aggressor.
Three days later, on July 13, 2015, Bland’s body was found hanging from her jail cell, where she had been remanded because of an inability to afford a $5,000 bond.
Even though Bland’s death was ruled a suicide, suspicion of officers in the Waller County Jail has lingered as no one has ever been held accountable.
Bland’s death took place amid a spate of controversial police-involved deaths of unarmed Black people, thrusting her name onto a growing list on which no one wants to be.
Since Bland’s death, her legacy has grown immeasurably. Notably, Texas has reformed its laws surrounding protocol during traffic stops. In 2017, Texas Gov. Greg Abbot signed the Sandra Bland Act into law, which set new mandates for county jails to divert people with mental health and substance abuse issues toward treatment and requires that independent law enforcement agencies investigate jail deaths.
The law was notably invoked last year when an inmate was found unresponsive and pronounced dead in his cell at Bexar County Jail. In that instance, the local sheriff’s office, as well as the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, were notified of the in-custody death of Michael Rene Johnson — two groups that, prior to the Sandra Bland Act being enacted, may not have been told promptly, or at all, about the incident.
Bland’s name also lives on with the launch of the brand new Sandra Bland Center for Racial Justice in Austin. When it opened last year, Bland’s mother explained what the organization wants to accomplish, local news outlet KSAT reported.
“We’re trying to really assist families with being whole again. So we’re doing scholarships, we’re doing training, we’re teaching financial literacy,” Geneva Reed-Veal said at the time.
And in an indication of how important and widespread Bland’s name and legacy has become for the Black Lives Matter movement, a new “Say Their Names” Memorial was opened in San Diego and prominently includes Bland.
Not all has been positive since Bland’s death. The justice being demanded by her family since Day 1 has been elusive. Her family has noted amid the national protests against police violence and demands for racial justice and equality that law enforcement was still killing Black people.
“I’m angry,” Shante Needham told ABC News in 2020. “I’m angry that my sister passed five years ago and they are still killing us. I’m angry.”
SEE ALSO:
Thinking Jeffrey Epstein’s Jail ‘Suicide’ Is Shadier Than Sandra Bland’s Death Is Peak White Privilege
Justice For Ta’Neasha Chappell: Family Of Woman Who Died In Police Custody Hires Breonna Taylor Attorneys
#SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police
#SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police
1. Ma'Khia Bryant
1 of 16
Paula Bryant tells me her 16 year-old daughter Ma’Khia Bryant was an honor roll student and a sweet child. Ma’Khia was shot and killed by a @ColumbusPolice on Legion Lane at 4:30p today. pic.twitter.com/0FfbQVEgSD— Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) April 21, 2021
2. Atatiana Jefferson
2 of 16
"The tragic death of #AtatianaJefferson demands yet again a fully transparent investigation and accountability." -SPLC's Interim President & CEO Karen Baynes-Dunning. https://t.co/fHKMWIK3KE— Southern Poverty Law Center (@splcenter) October 14, 2019
3. Pamela Turner
3 of 16
Pamela Turner has been identified as the 44-year-old grandmother of 3 who police killed in Baytown, Texas on Monday night. #PamelaTurner https://t.co/m5K2GlN7PO— NewsOne (@newsone) May 14, 2019
4. Korryn Gaines4 of 16
5. Yvette Smith
5 of 16
A Bastrop Co. Deputy is indicted for murder for the shooting death of Yvette Smith. Hear from her twin on @KVUE at 6 pic.twitter.com/cHmp2MC15u— Ashley Goudeau (@AshleyG_KVUE) June 18, 2014
6. Miriam Carey
6 of 16
PETITION: Transparency Into The Miriam Carey Shooting Death. 90 signatures still needed! Please sign & share. https://t.co/EToumicn8H pic.twitter.com/LxZ04E6EnK— Shykia Bell (@ShykiaBell) October 27, 2016
7. Shelley Frey
7 of 16
Five years ago, #ShelleyFrey, a young mother of 2 girls, was shot by an off-duty police officer in Houston, TX. Today, we #SayHerName. pic.twitter.com/4GTHlgaxXq— African American Policy Forum (@AAPolicyForum) December 6, 2017
8. Darnisha Harris8 of 16
9. Malissa Williams9 of 16
10. Shantel Davis
10 of 16
Protest Held In Brooklyn At Church Ave Over Police Shooting Of Shantel Davis pic.twitter.com/pivdRC8FRU— Luna (@TheLunaInverse) July 14, 2016
11. Rekia Boyd11 of 16
12. Aiyana Stanley-Jones12 of 16
13. Tarika Wilson
13 of 16
Tarika Wilson #sayhername #SuperBowl #ImWithKap pic.twitter.com/TM6CpTxw9w— Delaney Williams, a motherfucking Unicorn (@AuthorDelaneyW) February 3, 2019
14. Kathryn Johnston
14 of 16
Atlanta now says will release police reports on Kathryn Johnston shooting and one other to Citizen's Review Board. Board chair is shocked.— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) July 7, 2009
15. Kendra James
15 of 16
Memorial planned to mark 10-year anniversary of Portland police fatal shooting of Kendra James: http://t.co/TmzUNsT5WP— The Oregonian (@Oregonian) April 30, 2013
16. Tyisha Miller
16 of 16
Twenty years ago today Tyisha Miller was killed by Riverside police officers, who fired 23 shots. Today, few know her name. https://t.co/bTeiKmm7qQ— Jennifer Medina (@jennymedina) December 28, 2018
All The Ways Sandra Bland’s Legacy Lives On was originally published on newsone.com