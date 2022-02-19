White Man Wants School Board To Honor ‘Black Confederate History’ Icon Hulk Lawyer, But There’s No Such Person

A white man stepped up to the podium at a recent Clark County School Board meeting, claiming he was there to speak about “Black Confederate” history. The shenanigans don’t stop in February. In some ways, it seems like they get worse.
The man refers to a Black “boy” named Hulk Lawyer, who joined the Confederacy and served in the Civil War at the age of 14. But none of his facts, including the person’s name, were correct.
Comic book fans and Black history buffs might be wondering why students should learn about a Hulk Lawyer during Black history month. Marvel has a Hulk lawyer. But she’s not a historical Black figure. She’s Bruce Banner’s cousin and a criminal defense attorney.
Over the past year, the country has been plagued with poorly informed parents claiming to advocate for transparency and history but not seeming to understand the meaning of either word. According to civil war historian Kevin Levin, it is more likely that the person mentioned was Holt Collier.
“Hulk Lawyer sounds close to Holt Collier,” tweeted Levin. “The latter is often referenced as a Black Confederate soldier. He was not. Collier was a body servant or what I refer to in SEARCHING FOR BLACK CONFEDERATES as a camp slave. #BlackHistoryMonth meets the neo-Confederacy/Lost Cause.”
Levin is most known for his book “Searching for Black Confederates: The Civil War’s Most Persistent Myth.” In a blog post, Levin explained the myth of the Black confederate “has nothing to do with diversity or history and everything to do with the continued attempt to drive a wedge between the Confederacy and slavery and protect the ‘honor’ of the common soldier.”
He also shared a 1916 pension application for Collier, which indicates he spent the entire war as the “servant” of Lieutenant Tom Hinds. Based on information available, Collier was born in 1848 in Mississippi. According to Confederate legend, Collier joined the Confederate Army in 1861.
While Black people did work under the Confederate flag, the romanticized version that has evolved serves as a distraction from the actual facts. Despite most if not all of his facts wrong, the man from the Clark County School Board meeting did make a good point about telling the stories of people like Collier, but not Hulk Lawyer.
A broken clock is right twice a day. People should learn about enslaved people as labor during a war; some claim had nothing to do with slavery.
Beyond the lives of enslaved people, children should also learn about Reconstruction and what it offered newly freed Black people and the steps white people took to limit progress. And not to mention the subsequent years of Jim Crow segregation enforced in states like Collier’s home of Mississippi and the lasting impact on access to rights even today.
SEE ALSO:
White Guilt And CRT’ Confusion’ Made School Cancel Civil Rights Lecture In Florida
Georgia School Board’s First Black Woman Chair Targeted By Conservatives Over TikTok Videos
Cops Quickly Forgive Anti-Mask Mom On Video Threatening School Board With ‘Loaded’ Guns
Never Forget: Vintage Photos From 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Underscore The Lingering Devastation
Never Forget: Vintage Photos From 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Underscore The Lingering Devastation
1. Burning Buildings During Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921Source:Getty 1 of 40
2. Ruins of Greenwood District after Race Riots in TulsaSource:Getty 2 of 40
3. Church burnsSource:Getty 3 of 40
4. Serving Food After RiotsSource:Getty 4 of 40
5. Wounded PrisonersSource:Getty 5 of 40
6. Woman detainedSource:Getty 6 of 40
7. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 7 of 40
8. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 8 of 40
9. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 9 of 40
10. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 10 of 40
11. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 11 of 40
12. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 12 of 40
13. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 13 of 40
14. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 14 of 40
15. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 15 of 40
16. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 16 of 40
17. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 17 of 40
18. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 18 of 40
19. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 19 of 40
20. Aftermath of the Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 20 of 40
21. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 21 of 40
22. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 22 of 40
23. Aftermath of the Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 23 of 40
24. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 24 of 40
25. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 25 of 40
26. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 26 of 40
27. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 27 of 40
28. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 28 of 40
29. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 29 of 40
30. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 30 of 40
31. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 31 of 40
32. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 32 of 40
33. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 33 of 40
34. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 34 of 40
35. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty 35 of 40
36. Tulsa Race Massacre VictimSource:Getty 36 of 40
37. The Stradford HotelSource:Getty 37 of 40
38. Tulsa Race Massacre VictimSource:Getty 38 of 40
39. The Black Dispatch Front Page, June 1, 1921Source:Getty 39 of 40
40. The Black Dispatch Front Page, June 10, 1921Source:Getty 40 of 40
White Man Wants School Board To Honor ‘Black Confederate History’ Icon Hulk Lawyer, But There’s No Such Person was originally published on newsone.com