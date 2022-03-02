Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Madam Vice President Kamala Harris stood behind President Joe Biden, in the Speaker’s rostrum, as he addressed the nation on Tuesday night, wearing a custom dress and coat by Sergio Hudson — a Black designer she has worn often on the campaign trail.

Hudson shared an image of Madam Harris in the chocolate brown overcoat and dress with gold American flag pin on her lapel. “The brilliant Madam Vice President @vp attending the State of Union address at the U.S. Capitol wearing custom #sergiohudson. As fellow Californians, we are always honored to have your support. Thank you!” he captioned the powerful image.

This isn’t the first time Madam Harris donned the rising womanswear designer, she is clearly a fan of his work having wore his designs at the Celebrating America concert on the evening of the Inaugration.

Hudson also famously fit our forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama in the headline-grabbing burgundy look at the 2021 Inauguration.

Hudson is quickly emerging as one of the top designers in the game with clients like Madam Harris, Michelle Obama, Beyonce, Amal Clooney, Issa Rae, and Tracee Ellis Ross. In 2014, Hudson was chosen by Rihanna as the winner of Bravo’s Styled To Rock.

We recently spoke to Hudson at his Spring/ Summer Collection show at NYFW where he described his new collection.

“I pulled inspiration from extravagant and beloved film and TV icons and designed looks for them as if they were on a safari excursion”

“I hope young and older women and women of all backgrounds know that there’s a place for them in Sergio Hudson and in beautiful clothing. I feel like I have something for my 23-year-old niece and something for my 61-year-old mother in my collections,” he added.

Madam Vice President Kamala Harris Wears Custom Sergio Hudson To SOTU was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

