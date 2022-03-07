BET Set To Reboot ‘College Hill’ With Nene Leakes, Ray J & More Celebs

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

BET was one of the pioneering networks throughout the 2000s to provide some of the first reality TV shows from a Black perspective, from introducing the late Frankie Lons in Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is to giving MTV’s Laguna Beach some competition with Baldwin Hills.

One of the core shows that many think back fondly on though is the HBCU-oriented College Hill, an alternate to The Real World and Road Rules that featured a predominately Black cast of college students living together for a semester as millions watched from home. After running for six seasons between 2004 to 2009, the show is now set to return on BET with a new spin that features celebrities who didn’t attend or finish college.

Although not officially confirmed, a handful of outlets have been receiving buzz surrounding a College Hill reboot starring entertainers in music, sports and television, including Nene Leakes, Lamar Odom, Ray J, Big Freedia, DreamDoll, India Love and Slim Thug. Those reports were fueled even further after the aforementioned celebs were recently spotted together walking through the campus of Texas Southern University (seen above), which is said to be the official filming location.

A handful of the show’s original stars went on the achieve further success long after the show ended, including actor/Black skincare CEO Dorion Renaud (College Hill: Atlanta) and Love & Hip Hop alum Ray Cunningham (College Hill: Virginia State University).

Given some of the intense drama that erupted during those peak seasons, including the now-infamous fight between Crystal and Vanessa during College Hill: Virgin Islands, we hope the celebs can fill in some big shoes of entertainment. We can’t wait to tune in!

