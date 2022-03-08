Brittney Griner’s Arrest: Here’s Everything We Know About The WNBA Star’s Detainment In Russia

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

WNBA star Brittney Griner is being detained in Russia as the country rages war against Ukraine. Although it’s unclear as to when she was taken into custody, the athlete, who plays as a center for the Pheonix Mercury, was arrested at Sheremetyevo Airport after officials from the Russian Customs Service found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

According to the organization’s statement, “a working dog from the Sheremetyevo customs canine department detected the possible presence of narcotic substances” in the basketball star’s luggage as she attempted to pass through security screening, CNN noted. The agency also released a video of the incident to the public.

Thousands of fans and Griner’s family are pleading with Russian authorities to bring the 31-year-old back home safely amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Here’s everything we know about the situation so far.

What was Griner doing in Russia?

During the WNBA off-season., Griner has been playing with the Russian women’s basketball team UMMC Ekaterinburg for the last seven years. Her last game was on Jan. 29, just before the team took a two-week hiatus in early February for the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournaments. Reports alleged that the Houston native may have been detained during that time. Griner scored big while playing with the Russian team, averaging 13.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The star athlete reportedly makes over a million per season. She’s is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist and she has won a WNBA championship with the Phoenix Mercury.

What are Griner’s charges?

Griner is currently being held on drug charges. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison in Russia. The New York Times reported that Russian authorities have opened up a criminal case against Griner pertaining to “the large-scale transportation of drugs.” She is currently being held in custody as the investigation weighs on.

A petition has been created for the WNBA star’s release

Thanks to sports journalist Tamryn Spruill, thousands of people have signed a Change.org petition urging Griner’s swift and safe return to the U.S. As of March 7, the petition has received over 5,000 signatures.

Spruill, who does regular sports coverage of the WNBA, referred to Griner on the campaign’s website as “a beloved global citizen who has used her platform since her entry into the WNBA to help others.”

Griner’s agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas released a statement about the issue during a press conference on March 5

“We are aware of the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia and are in close contact with her, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her teams, and the WNBA and NBA,” she said. “As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of her case but can confirm that as we work to get her home, her mental and physical health remain our primary concern.”

The Pheonix Mercury also issued a statement that said they continue to stand in solidarity with Griner amid her tough legal woes.

“We are aware of and are closely monitoring the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia. We remain in constant contact with her family, her representation, the W.N.B.A., and N.B.A. We love and support Brittney and at this time our main concern is her safety, physical and mental health, and her safe return home,” the team’s statement read.

Brittney Griner’s wife has finally spoken out

On Mar 6., the star’s wife, Cherelle Griner, finally broke her silence about the heartbreaking situation. Cherelle thanked fans for all their love and support.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me regarding my wife’s safe return from Russia. Your prayers and support are greatly appreciated,” she wrote, captioning a sweet photo alongside Griner.

“I love my wife wholeheartedly, so this message comes during one of the weakest moments of my life. I understand that many of you have grown to love BG over the years and have concerns and want details. Please honor our privacy as we continue to work on getting my wife home safely,” Cherelle added.

In a separate post on Monday, Cherelle took to social media again with a photo of Griner’s family and loved ones, telling fans:

“There are no words to express this pain. I’m hurting, we’re hurting. We await the day to love on you as a family,” she wrote on March 7.

It might be tough to free Griner

Russia’s State Department issued a do not travel advisory amid the ongoing war between the country and Ukraine. Officials urged for U.S. citizens to evacuate, warning Americans of the “potential for harassment” by Russian government security officials” and “the Embassy’s limited ability to assist” Americans in Russia.

A member of the US House Armed Services Committee told CNN that it was “it’s going to be very difficult” to get Griner out of Russia amid the chaotic war crisis.

“Our diplomatic relationships with Russia are nonexistent at the moment,” said Democratic Rep. John Garamendi on Monday. “Perhaps during the various negotiations that may take place, she might be able to be one of the solutions. I don’t know.”

Additionally, Garamendi noted that Russia “has some very, very strict LGBT rules and laws,” but it’s unclear as to whether they will affect the WNBA star’s case.

SEE ALSO:

Concerns Grow After News Of Russia Detaining WNBA Player Brittney Griner For Drugs

WNBA Star Brittney Griner Cyber Bullied On Father’s Day

11 Malcolm X Quotes That Remain Relevant Today 11 photos Launch gallery 11 Malcolm X Quotes That Remain Relevant Today 1. Malcolm On Peace & Freedom Source:Getty 1 of 11 2. Malcolm X On Patriotism Source:Getty 2 of 11 3. Malcolm On Love, Understanding And Unity Source:Getty 3 of 11 4. Malcolm X On Truth & Justice Source:Getty 4 of 11 5. By Any Means Necessary Source:Getty 5 of 11 6. Malcolm X On Capitalism Source:Getty 6 of 11 7. Malcolm X On The Media Source:Getty 7 of 11 8. Malcolm On Reading Source:Getty 8 of 11 9. Malcolm On Human Rights Source:Getty 9 of 11 10. Malcolm On Being Influenced By The Media Source:Getty 10 of 11 11. Malcolm On Struggling Against Biased Depictions Source:Getty 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading 11 Malcolm X Quotes That Remain Relevant Today 11 Malcolm X Quotes That Remain Relevant Today [caption id="attachment_4155621" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 6:30 p.m. ET, Feb. 20, 2022 — Fifty-seven years after his assassination, Malcolm X remains one of the most influential political figures. His quotes and speeches have been widely shared with new generations feeling the impact of his words each day. Struck down in his prime, Malcolm X was just getting started with the next level of his organizing. More: 20 Malcolm X Quotes Every Black Person Should Know Malcolm's work inspired efforts to build pro-Black movements to uplift Black communities and disrupt white supremacy. A few groups have tried to continue Malcolm's efforts to bring human rights charges against the United States to the United Nations. Whether you know his work from reading "The Autobiography of Malcolm X" or you have seen quotes over the years, Malcolm's lessons and approach to Black struggle offer insights into dealing with present-day adversities. The subject of several documentaries and featured in multiple films, he has been a common figure across pop culture. Many actors have stepped into the role of Brother Malcolm, but there is nothing better than listening to the original himself. His voice has a simple power. Whether in speeches, lectures or debates, Malcolm directly challenged the status quo of white supremacy in places like Oxford Union and Harvard. "Today the Black people in this country have become frustrated, disenchanted, disillusioned and probably more set for action now than ever before-not the kind of action that has been set out for them in the past by some of their supposedly liberal white friends, but the kind of action that will get some kind of immediate results," Malcolm said to a crowd at Harvard in 1964. He founded the Organization of Afro-American Unity (OAAU) in mid-1964. Establishing the OAAU represented his shift to work outside the confines of the Nation of Islam. Months before his murder, Malcolm reached out to the leaders of African nations asking for their assistance in bringing his case. According to a 2014 article in the Amsterdam News, he sought to internationalize the plight of Black Americans. Malcolm highlighted the interconnectedness between the newly independent Black nations and Black people struggling for equity in America in his appeal to African leaders. While he was not the first Black person to propose going before the United Nations, his efforts left an impression on organizers for generations to come. Here are 11 quotes and phrases that are still relevant today.

Brittney Griner’s Arrest: Here’s Everything We Know About The WNBA Star’s Detainment In Russia was originally published on newsone.com