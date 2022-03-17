Stephen Curry Named Producer Of Lusia Harris Documentary

The sports history books are filled with stories that exemplify the power of resilience, however far too often the contributions of barrier-breaking women are left out of the pages. Among the collective of unsung trailblazing athletes is the late Lusia ‘Lucy’ Harris who transformed the game of basketball. According to the Hollywood Reporter, NBA star Stephen Curry has signed on as an executive producer for a documentary about her life and legacy.
Harris—who hailed from Minter City, Mississippi—made history in 1977 as the first woman to officially be drafted by the National Basketball Association. Although she declined the offer to play for the then New Orleans Jazz, she charted a triumphant path within the sport. The Delta State University women’s basketball standout—who led her team to three successive national championships during the 70s—competed in the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, scoring the first points in Olympic women’s basketball history.
Harris received several accolades including being inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 1990 and becoming the first Black woman and first women’s college basketball player to be added to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. She was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999. Despite the honors, sadly many people didn’t learn about her pivotal story until after she passed away in January.
The Oscar-nominated documentary short—titled The Queen of Basketball—was created to make sure her legacy is forever etched in sports history. The project was developed by Ben Proudfoot, Adam Ellick, Donnie F. Wilson, Jane Solomon and Mike Parris. As executive producers, Curry and retired NBA player Shaquille O’Neal will be instrumental in amplifying the film and ensuring it reaches new audiences.
“We’re honored to join the talented team behind The Queen of Basketball and play a role in uplifting the story of the trailblazing Lucy Harris,” Curry and his Unanimous Media co-founder Erick Peyton shared in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Lucy, a true pioneer in the game of basketball and an inspiration for many, deserves to be recognized for her achievements. Through this compelling short subject documentary, her legacy will continue to live on and impact audiences all over the world.” Harris’ family shared they’re “grateful to Steph for believing in the project and helping to ensure her story is never forgotten.”
The short film won the Critics’ Choice Documentary Award’s Best Short Documentary category last year and was also the Best Documentary Short winner at the 2021 Palm Springs International Festival of Short Films.
Many basketball stars are stepping into the film space to lead projects that honor legends who came before them. Earlier this year, Los Angeles Lakers player Russell Westbrook announced he’s developing a documentary that will capture the narratives of pioneering Black basketball players who competed before the NBA’s racial integration.
International Women's Day: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts
1. Kamala Harris, first woman and Black woman Vice President of the United StatesSource:Getty 1 of 21
2. Barbara Jordan, First Black Woman Elected Into Congress from the SouthSource:Getty 2 of 21
3. Bianca Smith, MLB’s first Black woman coach
3 of 21
"I only saw women in the front office. I didn't see women on the field, so it never occurred to me to be a coach until I actually got on the field myself and realized, 'Okay this is something I can do.'"@RedSox coach Bianca Smith is ready to pave the way. pic.twitter.com/unnoZoAH4L— MLB (@MLB) February 3, 2021
4. Mae C. Jemison, First Black Woman in SpaceSource:Getty 4 of 21
5. Amanda Gorman, the nation’s youngest inaugural poetSource:Getty 5 of 21
6. Bessie Coleman, First Black Woman PilotSource:Getty 6 of 21
7. Mellody Hobson, first Black woman to chair Starbucks' boardSource:Getty 7 of 21
8. Mary Jackson, First Black Woman to Work for NASASource:Getty 8 of 21
9. Meisha Ross Porter, first Black woman to be NYC Schools ChancellorSource:NYC Dept. Of Education 9 of 21
10. Hattie McDaniel, First Black Woman to Win an Academy AwardSource:Getty 10 of 21
11. Jennifer King, First Black Woman NFL CoachSource:Getty 11 of 21
12. Alice Coachman, First Black Woman To Win an Olympic Gold MedalSource:Getty 12 of 21
13. Oprah Winfrey, First Black Woman BillionaireSource:Getty 13 of 21
14. Madam C.J. Walker, First Woman Millionaire In AmericaSource:Getty 14 of 21
15. Nia DaCosta, first Black woman to direct a Marvel movieSource:Getty 15 of 21
16. Mariya Russell, First Black Woman Chef to Earn a Michelin Star
16 of 21
Meet Mariya Russell, the first Black woman to win a Michelin star in the guide’s 94-year history pic.twitter.com/ZYIq5KqmPL— NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 27, 2020
17. Whoopi Goldberg, First Black Woman to Win EGOT (Academy Award, 1990), (Emmy, 2002 & 2009), (Grammy, 1985) and (Tony, 2002)Source:Getty 17 of 21
18. Rebecca Lee Crumpler, First Black Woman to Become a Doctor of Medicine in the U.S.
18 of 21
This #BlackHistoryMonth we’re highlighting notable African-American public health figures. Meet Rebecca Lee Crumpler, the first African-American woman physician. She authored the “Book of Medical Discourses” containing medical advice for women & children. https://t.co/UeUNE1eVRL— FairfaxCounty Health (@fairfaxhealth) February 26, 2020
19. Serena Williams, First Black Woman to Win a Career Grand Slam in TennisSource:Getty 19 of 21
20. Loretta Lynch, First Black Woman to be Attorney General of the U.S.Source:Getty 20 of 21
21. Stacey Abrams, First Black Woman to be a Major Party Nominee for State GovernorSource:Getty 21 of 21
