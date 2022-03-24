Deion Sanders Put 10 NFL Teams On Blast As No-Shows For HBCU Pro Day At Jackson State

Following the shocking documentation of his toe amputation earlier this month, NFL/MLB legend Deion Sanders is still going hard in the sports world as head football coach at Jackson State.
One of his current priorities is the 2022 NFL Draft in April, especially after no HBCU players were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s hopeful that will change after hosting a HBCU Pro Day this past Monday (March 21), although the two-time Super Bowl champ took some time to call out 10 teams in specific that didn’t feel it was necessary to send out a representative.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
The event consisted of players not only from Jackson State but also Mississippi Valley State and Alcorn State. Out of the 32 teams in the NFL, a total of two dozen showed up for the presentation. Jumping on Instagram (seen above), Sanders called the day “phenomenal” while tipping his hat to the students that participated and 24 teams that came out to witness their greatness. However, that’s where his feelings shifted to those that were no-shows, adding, “The Dolphins, the Broncos, the Texans, the Bills, the Buccaneers, the Ravens, the Panthers, the Browns, the Vikings, and the Eagles — where art thou? You could have sent somebody man. You could have shown up just a little bit.”
He added that each of the teams mentioned will more than likely go to presentations by Ole Miss and Mississippi State, alluding that both may be deemed as having “more talent.” His response? “We coming —and when we arrive, you better be here. You better be here, because our kids deserve it.”
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
He ended his message by quoting Psalm 133:1, stating, “The Bible says, ‘How good it is when brethren dwell together in unity,’ and yesterday we were unified!” We commend Coach Prime for all that he’s doing for the future Black athletes of the world, and we pray his proactive actions add some much-needed diversity in the NFL.
Hear Deion Sanders talk more on HBCU Pro Day below:
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Brittany Renner Visits Jackson State University, Posts Tweets Warning Folks To “Hide Your Sons”
Brittany Renner Visits Jackson State University, Posts Tweets Warning Folks To “Hide Your Sons”
1.
1 of 15
predator ass caption— marcuѕ 🏎️ (@marcu5y) October 16, 2021
2.2 of 15
3.
3 of 15
I refuse to call Brittany Renner a predator for coming up off an athlete who chose to be with her. Not while some of y’all are still dying on a hill somewhere defending R Kelly and Bill Cosby. https://t.co/Z8HfzxPM54— Jazmanian Devil (@Jaz_manianDevil) October 16, 2021
4.
4 of 15
Brittany Renner a whole predator out here. That shit weird af.— aka Kash 📈📉 (@NotKevitooo) October 16, 2021
5.
5 of 15
brittany renner embracing da predator allegations n proud of it yuck— daiz (@halaldaiz) October 16, 2021
6.
6 of 15
Brittany Renner waiting outside jackson state college like: pic.twitter.com/LHGj0OJp29— They Want Me Dead Like Pac (@KingMosesDaGod) October 16, 2021
7.
7 of 15
Petition to Ban Brittany Renner from All US college campuses because she’s predatory https://t.co/59P1dGP0sC— tati vi britannia 🧚🏽♀️ (@Uwuzibaby) October 16, 2021
8.
8 of 15
At this point I'm just waiting for the premier of "Surviving Brittany Renner" pic.twitter.com/wtL0CehV3Y— In The Loop Radio (@_ZEROSYSTEM) October 16, 2021
9.
9 of 15
Brittany Renner turning predatory behavior into a quirky joke is wild shit https://t.co/mhkkOItTL3— Dvrryl (@Dvrryl2times) October 16, 2021
10.
10 of 15
Brittany Renner when she pulls up to a college campus & sees a prospect pic.twitter.com/ArGoDBsj0v— Bruce Wayne🦇 (@just_squid) October 16, 2021
11.
11 of 15
Brittany Renner on college campuses trying to find her next meal ticket pic.twitter.com/l8V57LmE52— Cash Ketchum (@TokenBK1) October 16, 2021
12.
12 of 15
College dudes when they find out Brittany Renner on campus: pic.twitter.com/OKkpmW9tq1— The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) October 16, 2021
13.13 of 15
14.
14 of 15
When a college student sees Brittany Renner walking up to him after knowing what she did to PJ Washington... pic.twitter.com/4ShpPQUc4Q— alex (@AlexUlrichh) October 16, 2021
15.
15 of 15
I do not understand the appeal of Brittany Renner at all.— Clitaurus (@Epithymia__) October 16, 2021
Deion Sanders Put 10 NFL Teams On Blast As No-Shows For HBCU Pro Day At Jackson State was originally published on blackamericaweb.com