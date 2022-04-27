Viola Davis Responds To Negative Criticism About Her Portrayal Of Michelle Obama

“Critics absolutely serve no purpose. And I’m not saying that to be nasty either,” he added. “They always feel like they’re telling you something that you don’t know. Somehow that you’re living a life that you’re surrounded by people who lie to you and ‘I’m going to be the person that leans in and tells you the truth’. So it gives them an opportunity to be cruel to you.”

This might be a snag in Davis’ career, but the beloved actress is keeping her stride. She is set to release her autobiography “Finding Me,” which Oprah named the latest read in her book club.

“Viola Davis leaves it all on the page—from her beginnings in South Carolina as the fifth of six children born in a sharecropper’s shack to acclaim as an actor, producer, and philanthropist. I was so moved by this book that I just had to share it with our entire OBC audience,” said Oprah on her website.

While the jokes are still coming in on Twitter, clearly Davis is having the last laugh. Consider this a blip on her resume.

