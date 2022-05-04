Furious Five Member The Kidd Creole Gets 16 Years In Prison For Fatal Stabbing

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been years since The Kidd Creole, member of the influential hip-hop collective Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five, was arrested for the fatal stabbing of a homeless man he assumed was making sexual advances toward him.

A ruling in his case has finally been determined, and unfortunately for the rap pioneer it looks like he’ll be spending 16 years behind bars.

TMZ reports that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr. announced the decision today, which will come with five years of post-release supervision following the 16-year bid.

More on the details in the case below, via TMZ:

“The incident went down in August 2017, when prosecutors say The Kidd Creole was walking past the man on the street and they exchanged words, with TKC walking past the man before turning back, confronting him face-to-face and stabbing him twice in the torso.

The D.A. says a group of tourists found the man bleeding in the street … he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, prosecutors say TKC fled the scene and went to his office, changing clothes and cleaning the knife in a sink. The D.A. says The Kidd Creole left the place after about 15 minutes, boarding the subway and tossing the knife in a sewer near a Bronx subway station, which was recovered the next day by NYPD and led to his arrest.”

The sentencing follows The Kidd Creole’s conviction last month on first-degree manslaughter. Although the only people that truly know what happened are the deceased victim and now-convicted felon, we hope this can be a lesson to all out there that sometimes it’s best to just keep walking. Stay safe out here, y’all.

