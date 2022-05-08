Tia Mowry Gets Ready For Mother’s Day With Claire’s

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Tia Mowry got ready for Mother’s Day in style this year in a colorful spring dress and plenty of affordable jewelry due to her partnership with Claire’s.

The Family Reunion actress took to Instagram to share her latest look in an Instagram Reel as she filmed from her walk-in closet while her adorable daughter Cairo was right by her side. In the video, the star rocked a bold yellow colored dress that featured a deep neckline, twisted bodice, front cutout, and exaggerated rounded sleeves. She accessorized the look with Claire’s $5 pink flamingo drop earrings and heart-shaped sunglasses and added a special touch with matching gold bracelets that her baby girl Cairo helped her pick out.

Of course, Tia’s mini me Cairo matched her mama’s fly and donned a striped dress with a pink handbag and metallic sandals as she posed next to her superstar mom. “Nothing is better than getting ready with my mini-me and seeing the pure joy she finds in getting dressed up in @Clairesstores accessories for Mother’s Day,” Tia captioned the adorable video. “As a mom, I do my best to instill the importance of confidence and self expression, empowering her to choose what makes her happy and Claire’s has something for everyone. Happy Cairo, happy momma, and happy Mother’s Day to all of the amazing mommas out there. #ClairesPartner #BeTheMost”

Check out the sweet video below.

Too cute!

