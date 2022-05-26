‘Martin’ Reunion Locks In Date On BET+ This June

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

As promised back in February, fans of the classic ’90s sitcom Martin will soon be treated to a special cast reunion airing on BET+ to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the series finale.

Oh, and by soon we mean just a few short weeks!

Lawrence himself teased the long-awaited reunion on Instagram back in late February (seen above), alluding to the fact that it’s already been filmed and will include fan-favorite co-stars Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II. The only one sadly missing is Thomas Mikal Ford, who passed away in October 2016 due to an abdominal aneurysm. The run of show for the reunion will clock in at 90 minutes, and feature Lawrence, Campbell, Arnold and Payne reflecting on their characters and time spent on the show overall.

Martin aired on FOX starting on August 27, 1992 and ended its five-season run on May 1, 1997. Lawrence played the titular character, a Detroit disc jockey that goes through a series of comedic events throughout the series alongside his girlfriend Gina (Campbell), her best friend/his arch nemesis Pam (Arnold) and his two best friends Tommy (Ford) and Cole (Payne). Along the way, they’re joined by a plethora of eclectic characters, many played by Lawrence himself, and a handful of guest stars like The Notorious B.I.G., Lynn Whitfield, Gary Coleman, David Alan Grier, Beverly Johnson and Chris Rock just to name a few. Some of those guests are even expected to make an appearance at the upcoming reunion.

Those looking forward to watching Martin, Gina, Pam and Cole — R.I.P. Tommy! — come together once again for the Martin cast reunion special will be able to tune in beginning June 16 on BET+.

Let us know some of your favorite Martin moments! Take a look below at a few of ours:

