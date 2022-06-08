Peacock Announces Second Season Renewal of Kevin Hart’s Talk Show “Hart to Heart”

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Peacock announces the return of Kevin Hart’s talk show Hart to Heart, premiering next month with new one-hour episodes dropping weekly. Season 2 has exciting guests ranging from musicians Jay-Z to A-list talent like Tracee Ellis Ross.

Hart to Heart host Kevin Hart sits down with new guests on the upcoming season. The one-hour, candid or “uncorked” interviews take place in Hart’s wine cellar, where he and his guests interact in inspiring, insightful and comedic unfiltered conversations.

Hart pushes the conversation boundaries. On this show, no topic is off limits as guests dive into their careers, family, loss and love. Season 2 features a range of guests across industries Ross, Jay-Z, Pete Davidson, Chris Rock, Simu Liu, Kristen Stewart, Mike Tyson, Mark Wahlberg, Tyler Perry and Seth McFarlane.

The first season’s guests were just as impressive. It featured all-star talents Don Cheadle, Cameron Diaz, Taraji P. Henson, Jimmy Kimmel and Bryan Cranston.

“After an incredible first season of ‘Hart to Heart,’ I couldn’t wait to get back in the chair to have more raw and hilarious conversations with some of the best in the business,” Hart says about the second season renewal announcement. “There is something special about sitting down with a glass of wine, it brings out honesty and hilarity in guests and delivers real conversations that you won’t get anywhere else.”

Peacock order 11 episodes for the new season. Hart to Heart is produced by Hart’s company Hartbeat. Executive producers include Hart, Jeff Clanagan, Candice Wilson Cherry, Thai Randolph and Todd Yasui. Leslie Small directs the entire second season.

The official series description:

In a series of conversations, A-list talent will join Kevin to reveal their honest, unfiltered, and unexpected true selves. It’s a place where the public will see the human side of our most well-known celebrities and world influencers. Each episode will be packed with meaningful conversation, open-dialogue, and a lot of heart.

Look out for Hart to Heart’s return Thursday, July 14th with new one-hour episodes dropping weekly on Peacock.

Peacock Announces Second Season Renewal of Kevin Hart’s Talk Show “Hart to Heart” was originally published on globalgrind.com