LeBron James Family Foundation To Open Akron-Based, Community-Driven Healthcare Facility

NBA star LeBron James has consistently displayed his commitment to uplifting and empowering residents in his hometown of Akron. His latest social good project is centered on ensuring equitable access to healthcare resources. According to Sports Illustrated, the athlete and activist are opening a medical facility.

The multi-million dollar project is being created under his philanthropic imprint, the LeBron James Family Foundation. The facility will offer an array of services for students and families who are part of the I Promise School ecosystem and those who reside in the local community. The center—dubbed the I Promise HealthQuarters—will harbor a pharmacy and lab and offer medical, optometry, dental and mental health resources.

The four-time NBA champion took to Twitter to share his excitement about the new project, which is destined to be nothing short of transformative for the Akron community. “It takes a village to help raise a kid and make a true difference!” he posted. “Love my kids and their families!”

Michele Campbell, Executive Director of the LeBron James Family Foundation, stated the I Promise HealthQuarters will serve as a solution to meet the health-related needs of families. Research shows between 2018 and 2019, the number of uninsured residents in Akron grew by 13.9 percent.

“As we continue to listen and respond to what our families need, our work continues to expand in ways we never dreamed of,” she shared. “Access to affordable health care has always been a critical need for our families—and further heightened by the pandemic—so we began rallying our community to bring the experts together under one trusted roof. Being able to provide this important resource for the entire community is only possible because we have incredible partners that share our We Are Family philosophy.”

The I Promise HealthQuarters—which will be located at 533 W. Market Street—will open its doors in 2023. Project sponsors include Coleman Health Services, AxessPointe Community Health Centers, and the mental health-focused nonprofit Peg’s Foundation.

News about the forthcoming medical facility comes months after the LeBron James Family Foundation joined forces with Old El Paso to open a restaurant created to feed and provide job opportunities for underserved families.

LeBron James Family Foundation To Open Akron-Based, Community-Driven Healthcare Facility was originally published on newsone.com