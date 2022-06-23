Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Disney music serves as the world’s soundtrack across cultures, continents, and generations as a source of joy, hope and possibility. Those emotions take center stage with “Harmonious,” a new senses-stirring nighttime spectacular at EPCOT.

“Harmonious” shines a light on 15 favorite Disney songs re-imagined by a culturally diverse ensemble of 240 artists from around the globe, including musicians, composers, arrangers, vocalists, and more. In total, the music was performed and recorded through more than 110 sessions in nine different countries.

The new show continues the multi-year transformation of EPCOT, the Disney theme park dedicated to human achievement and fellowship among nations. “Harmonious” takes EPCOT guests on a thrilling journey through new interpretations of classic Disney songs as they’ve never been heard before, inspired and influenced by cultures and people from around the world. The music plays amid choreographed moving fountains and lights, lasers, fireworks and other pyrotechnics bursting spectacularly above and around World Showcase Lagoon.

“Dig a Little Deeper” from “The Princess and the Frog” features vocalist Bryson Camper and legendary gospel artists Karen Clark Sheard and Kierra Sheard.

Check out the full show streaming now on Disney+

Karen Clark Sheard and Kierra Sheard Kelly Are Featured on Disney’s “Harmonious” was originally published on praisedc.com