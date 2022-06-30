Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Ricky Dillard Is Number One This Week On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart! The Chicago native and Gospel powerhouse Ricky Dillard’s single “All Of My Help,” from his newest live album Breakthrough: The Exodus via Motown Gospel is number 1 this week. Dillard and his beautifully-boisterous New Generation Chorale have been iconic in the industry for over three-decades, helping him garner a number of accolades ranging from multiple Grammy and Dove Award nominations to several Stellar Awards and an NAACP Image Award. Choir leader and recording artist Ricky Dillard, a five-time Grammy nominee, will receive the James Cleveland lifetime achievement Award this year during the Stellar Awards.

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart

Week of July 2, 2022

1. All of My Help Ricky Dillard

2. My Portion Jekalyn Carr

3. Hallelujah Fred Hammond

4. Never Let You Down James Fortune

5. Never Knew Love Charles Jenkins f/Stephanie Mills

6. Sure As Brian Courtney Wilson

7. He Did It For Me Tamela Mann

8. Satisfied Todd Dulaney

9. Come By Here Dawkins and Dawkins

10. Positive Erica Campbell

11. He Kept Me Lamont Sanders

12. Let Him In Jokia

13. All in Your Hands Marvin Sapp

14. When I Pray DOE

15. Jehovah Jireh Zak Williams and 1Akord

16. Thankful JJ Hairston

17. Call Jor’ Dan Armstron f/Erica Campbell

18. Call on the Name Marcus Jordan

19. The Ride Bryan Andrew Wilson

20. Building, What Are You Waiting On Erica Reed

Source: Billboard Magazine

Ricky Dillard Is Number One This Week On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart was originally published on praisedc.com