GIVE ME LIBERTY

Freedom is a place without obligations. Freedom is to live exempt from debts, constraints, and bonds. Our obligation for the sin we’ve committed is to satisfy justice. Our souls cannot be free without a release from our debt of sin, and the currency demanded for a soul is death.

When our debt was paid by the death of Jesus, the truest form of freedom was declared over our soul. Our chains were broken, and our liberty was granted. When Jesus returned to heaven, he left his spirit with us because where his spirit is, there is freedom.

Scripture:

Romans 6:22 (NLT) Now you are free from the power of sin and have become slaves of God. Now you do those things that lead to holiness and result in eternal life.

Prayer:

Father, thank you for the freedom that is waiting for me as I walk our of sin. Jesus, you have paid the price for my sin once and for all, and I am eternally grateful for your sacrifice.

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Give Me Liberty (July 4th) was originally published on praisedc.com