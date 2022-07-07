Jason Whitlock Compares Brittney Griner To Jan. 6 ‘Political Prisoners’

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Conservative talking head and nature’s blackface model Jason Whitlock appears to be on a tear when it comes to defending white terrorists like he’s campaigning for a diversity membership card for white supremacy. Just Wednesday, we reported that Whitlock took to Twitter to defend the white nationalist group Patriot Front from KKK comparisons. Now, white America’s favorite Black lapdog whose name isn’t Candace Owens is throwing a cape on for Jan. 6 Capitol rioters by erroneously comparing their crimes to that of WNBA star and Russian prisoner Brittney Griner.

“Brittney Griner is a political prisoner, it’s what we expect from Russia,” Whitlock captioned a video of him rambling about the “tiny bit of sympathy” he has for “dumb” Griner. “The imprisoned #January6th protesters are political prisoners too. They deserve sympathy and freedom.”

To be honest, I’m surprised Whitlock expressed any sympathy for Griner at all. I would have expected his whish-I-was-white nonsense to reach the level of conservatives like right-wing podcaster Michael Berry, who tweeted that crimes committed by Caucasian Can’t Coup Right rioters were “far less” than what Griner—who pleaded guilty to nonviolent drug charges in a Russian court on Thursday—committed.

Here’s a very obvious and non-debatable news flash for Whitlock and the whiny whites brigade: The Jan. 6 insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol, attacked Capitol police officers and terrorized Democratic lawmakers in a deadly yet failed attempt to force the overturning of a legal election just to keep their orange-ish white nationalist president in office. Brittney Griner had vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her possession. If you are in any way, shape or form comparing these crimes, you’re either racist or you’re waiting for a white supremacist to show approval like Whitlock appears to be doing.

After all, we’re talking about the same person who in 2017 mocked Colin Kaepernick on his TV show on FS1, complete with an impersonator wearing an afro wig and the quarterback’s San Fransisco 49ers jersey while appearing to mimic a Black Power Movement hand gesture.

In that instance, Whitlock ultimately ended up deleting the tweet of video footage of the men mocking Kaepernick on Whitlock’s show. Only time will tell if Whitlock decides to do the same with the video of his ill-advised comparison of Brittney Griner to people who were prosecuted and jailed for the treasonous and violent acts of breaking into the U.S. Capitol.

