We are sending prayers up to Pastor John Gray as he faces a shocking and serious diagnosis.

His wife, Aventer Gray, announced on Instagram that her husband was hospitalized early this morning. Doctors discovered that he has a saddle pulmonary embolism and blood clots in the lungs. As a result, he will have to undergo two surgeries to, hopefully, clear the issue.

Her caption reads:

Hello family. My family and I stand in need of a miracle. Please keep my husband @realjohngray in your prayers.

After feeling a little different over the past couple weeks, he went to the ER on Thursday evening and was immediately admitted to CCU with A saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery and more lung blood clots. The Saddle PE is in a position that could potentially end his life if it shifts at all. The clot burden is severe and only God is holding it in place. He is currently in CCU and based on CT & Echo we will need two types of surgery due to the pressure now on the heart within the next 24 hours. To place this in perspective, the doctor said that people have come into the hospital dead with this exact scenario he walked in with.

The Doctor said God has to keep him through the night and he can not move, not even get up to walk to a bathroom.

Still Keeping The Faith

Despite the very grim diagnosis, Aventer is letting everyone know that she is keeping faith that God will pull John through.

“God isn’t done! I don’t care what CT, ECHO, All or any of the tests show! It’s clear God isn’t finished. Clots have to bow to my God! That’s all! I need as many people who believe in the miracle healing power Of Jesus Christ to join me and my family and our church as we cry out on behalf of John W. Gray III. I’m rocking with God, Relentlessly!”

We are definitely keeping Pastor John Gray in our prayers.

Pastor John Gray Hospitalized For Pulmonary Embolism; Wife Asks For Prayers was originally published on thelightnc.com