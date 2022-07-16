Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

We are proud to say that The Light 103.9 FM, The Triangle’s Inspiration Station, is home to a Stellar Award Winner!

During Friday night’s pre-show ceremonies, our very own Melissa Wade won the Stellar for Gospel Announcer of The Year! As the rock of The Light’s family, she makes it a point to bring inspiration, motivation, and fun to our airways. So, her win was well deserved… and honestly, not a surprise to us!

Visit The Stellars’ Facebook page to find out who also received awards during the pre-show! The main awards show will take place tonight (July 16) in Atlanta, hosted by Jekalyn Carr and Kierra Sheard-Kelly, and will air in August on BET.

Congrats to our own Melissa Wade and all of the winners!

Melissa Wade Wins Stellar Award For “Gospel Announcer of The Year” was originally published on thelightnc.com