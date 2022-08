Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE



David and Tamela Mann stopped by the WE2022 press room to chat about faith and fame, as well as family life and Tamela’s just-released Deluxe Edition of her Overcomer album. Also, they touch on The Light’s Melissa Wade’s recent Stellar Award win! Turns out, they’re just as much of a fan of Melissa as we are!

Check it out!

