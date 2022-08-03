Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

A McDonald’s employee in New York was shot by a deranged customer’s son after they received cold french fries. Maybe they should’ve gone to Wendy’s.

This story was originally reported by FOX 8.

JOIN OUR TEXT CLUB! TEXT ‘ WZAK ‘ TO 23845 !

A McDonald’s worker was shot in the neck and critically wounded Monday evening in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, allegedly by the son of a customer who had argued with the victim over cold French fries, according to police and sources.

The incident began when the 23-year-old worker and the customer got into a verbal dispute related to her order at the McDonald’s on Fulton Street near Throop Avenue around 7 p.m., authorities said.

Police sources told FOX 8 sister station WPIX that the customer claimed her fries were cold and requested that the worker prepare a new batch.

Finish this story [here]

Life is too short to be so upset over fast food. Hopefully, the victim, in this case is OK.

The Latest:

Brittney Griner Convicted In Russian Court, Sentenced to 9 years in Prison

Chris Rock To Reboot ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ As Animated Show For Paramount+ And Comedy Central

Chicago Violated Civil Rights Of Residents With Relocation Of Polluted Scrap Metal Facility

NFL Appeals Deshaun Watson Six Game Suspension

Ron DeSantis’ Press Secretary Writes Whiny Response To An Invitation To Appear On ‘The View’

Charles Jenkins Is Number One This Week On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of August 6, 2022)

Herschel Walker Finally Agrees To Face Off With Sen. Raphael Warnock In A Debate

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Restoring Life (August 3rd)

The Godmother of Soul: 10 Facts We Learned From Patti LaBelle’s Drink Champs Episode

Reach Records Announces West Coast Dates for the “We Are Unashamed” Tour!

McDonald’s Employee Shot Over Cold French Fries was originally published on wzakcleveland.com