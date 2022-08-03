Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Restoring Life (August 3rd)

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

RESTORING LIFE

Our God loves to restore life to his creation. When Jesus came to earth, he healed many physical needs. Greater than physical healing, Jesus came to restore our spiritual brokenness. He opened eyes to the truth, ministered to the poor in spirit, and restored believers to righteousness.

How blessed you are. He has opened your eyes, he will always lift you up in times of trouble, nad he loves you because you have chosen the path of righteousness. Let the God of encouragement and restoration be your strength today.

Scripture:

Psalm 146:8 (NASB) The Lord opens the eyes of the blind; The Lord raises up those who are bowed down; The Lord loves the righteous.

Prayer:

God, you have opened my eyes to the truth; you have forgiven my sin, and you love me. Some days I have fallen harder than others, and today I need you to once again bring restoration to my body and soul. Thank you for picking me up and encouraging me on the path of righteousness.

Passages provided by Be Still and Know 365 Daily Devotions, Broadstreet Publishings

