Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

On Monday the NFL handed down a six-game suspension to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The ruling was made by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, who was jointly agreed upon to rule on such matters by the NFL and NFL Players Association.

Today the NFL decided to appeal that decision.

This is an unprecedented situation for a league that’s been blasted for not caring about women’s rights – among other things – for decades. The appeal of the very first ruling of an independent arbitrator will call into question whether or not disciplinary officers will be used moving forward. It also brings into play the ability for Watson, whose suspension is halted until the NFL decides what the new punishment will be, to play in Week 1.

We’ll have more details on this story as it develops.

The Latest:

Brittney Griner Convicted In Russian Court, Sentenced to 9 years in Prison

Chris Rock To Reboot ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ As Animated Show For Paramount+ And Comedy Central

Chicago Violated Civil Rights Of Residents With Relocation Of Polluted Scrap Metal Facility

NFL Appeals Deshaun Watson Six Game Suspension

Ron DeSantis’ Press Secretary Writes Whiny Response To An Invitation To Appear On ‘The View’

Charles Jenkins Is Number One This Week On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of August 6, 2022)

Herschel Walker Finally Agrees To Face Off With Sen. Raphael Warnock In A Debate

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Restoring Life (August 3rd)

The Godmother of Soul: 10 Facts We Learned From Patti LaBelle’s Drink Champs Episode

Reach Records Announces West Coast Dates for the “We Are Unashamed” Tour!

NFL Appeals Deshaun Watson Six Game Suspension was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com