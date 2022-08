Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE



A panel on how to balance career and family life.

Moderator: Karen Clark of Foxy 107.1/104.3FM

Panelists:

Erica Campbell – Gospel artist, Host of Radio One’s Get Up! Mornings

Lesleigh Mausi – Entrepreneur, Author of The Power of Us: How To Win in Marriage & Business

Katie A Lawson, J.D, LL.M – Attorney, The Law Office of Katie A. Dawson, PLLC, Durham, NC

Luenell – Comedienne/Actress

WE2022 Panel: I’m Not Your Superwoman was originally published on foxync.com