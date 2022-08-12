Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Actress Anne Heche has succumbed to injuries sustained in a car crash in Los Angeles today (August 12) at the age of 53.

Family friend Nancy Davis confirmed the news in an Instagram post, saying, “Heaven has a new Angel. My loving, kind, fun, endearing, and beautiful friend Anne Heche went to heaven. I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we have shared.”

According to TMZ, a rep for the actress said earlier this afternoon that Anne was declared “brain dead.” Under California law, brain death is enough to declare an individual as legally dead. Life support machines stayed on to preserve her organs for possible donation.

As previously reported, Heche was rushed to the hospital on August 5, after committing two hit-and-run accidents before crashing her car into a local home and causing a fire. She slipped into a coma shortly after the accident and never regained consciousness. A rep reported earlier this week that she suffered a catastrophic brain injury and that she was not expected to survive.

Heche had a successful acting career, starring as twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love on the soap opera Another World (1987-1991), earning her a Daytime Emmy. She would translate her small-screen success into big-screen roles in I Know What You Did Last Summer, Donnie Brasco, and the remake of Psycho. Recent credits include Men in Trees, the animated series Avatar: The Legend of Korra, and the 29th season of Dancing With The Stars.

Heche leaves behind two sons.

Anne Heche Dies at 53, Following Car Crash One Week Earlier was originally published on foxync.com