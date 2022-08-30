The GOAT Serena Williams Wins First Round Of US Open In Style

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

On Monday, millions of fans around the world tuned in to watch Serena Williams play in what will most likely be the last US Open tournament of her historic career.

The GOAT snagged a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Danka Kovinić in the first round of the US Open in style. Williams, 42, rocked a flowing black tennis leotard that featured shimmering detail as she delivered one powerful serve after another during the competition. The superstar wore Black glittery Nike tennis shoes along with the fashionable athletic look.

A list of star-studded celebs were in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium rallying Williams during the historical moment, including boxing champion Mike Tyson and his wife Lakiha Spicer.

Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox was also in attendance, but a few fans online mistook her for Beyonce. Cox laughed off the hilarious blunder on Instagram telling fans,

“Not me getting mistaken for @Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight then trending on Twitter as the internet cackles over the mistaken identity. These tweets are funny as hell. Enjoy!!! Go @serenawilliams #GOAT #SerenaWilliams #Beyonce.”

To be fair, she did kind of look like Queen B for a split second. Don’t you think?

Wiliams’ hubby Alexis Ohanian and their 5-year-old daughter Olympia were also cheering from the stands. Olympia appeared to be wearing a matching leotard similar to her iconic mom’s. She also rocked a similar hairdo, too!

On Aug. 31, Williams will play in open doubles with her sister Venus. She will also face off Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the singles round of 64. Hopefully, the champ will walk away from the tournament with her 7th US Open trophy, but if not, she certainly does not have anything left to prove. Williams said she might someday return to the sport during her post-match press conference. “I’m going to stay vague because you never know,” she told reporters, according to CNN. But before heading to the court, the tennis star shared that her decision to retire was a difficult one to make. “I think when you’re passionate about something, and you love something so much, it’s always hard to walk away,” she said. “Sometimes I think it’s hard to walk away than to not. That’s been the case for me.” As for her future plans, Williams said she’s looking forward to spending time with her daughter. “I look forward to waking up and just being like, OK, I don’t have to run to the court today. I look forward to just being a mom. She’s such a good girl. I just want to be a good mom to her,” she added.

DON’T MISS:

The GOAT Serena Williams Wins First Round Of US Open In Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com