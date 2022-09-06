Queen Sugar Cast Talks Their Importance To Black Culture & What To Expect From The Final Season

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Queen Sugar is back for the final season, and we aren’t sure how to feel. Ava DuVernay’s award-winning creation has been giving us life since 2016 with its unbelievable representation of the Black family. In this series finale, the Bordelons celebrate new beginnings as they continue to leave their mark on the community and honor their family’s legacy.

Queen Sugar was recently nominated for a Humanitas Prizes Award, named Outstanding Drama Series by the NAACP Image Awards, awarded the series with Best TV Drama for four consecutive years by The African-American Film Critics Association (AAFCA), and has been named Television Show of the Year by the American Black Film Festival (ABFF). It’s safe to say that this final season means everything to the world.

Lucky for us, we got to sit down with Rutina Wesley, Bianca Lawson, Tina Lifford, and Omar Dorsey to talk about the upcoming season, character development, and how the show shifted Black culture most magnificently.

Be sure to tune in to the final season premiere Tuesday, September 6, 8 pm EST.

