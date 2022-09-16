Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

SONGS OF VICTORY

Life can feel like a battle sometimes. From keeping up with busy schedules to making major decisions, we are met with challenges daily. Some days we just want to hide away for a while so we can recharge and refocus.

God is our hiding place – our protection and our rest. He walks with us through the battles of life and sings a song of victory over us. With Christ as our strength, we can not only make it through the battle, but we can come out as joyful victors.

Scripture:

Psalm 32:7 (NLT) You are my hiding place; you protect me from trouble. You surround me with songs of victory.

Prayer:

Lord, as I face the challenges in my daily life, help me run to you. As I hide myself in you, give me your peace, your rest, and your hope. I pray that I would enter my battles with confidence, knowing that you will give me the victory.

Inspirational Life Styles: Be Still and Know – Songs of Victory was originally published on praisedc.com