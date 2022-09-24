Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama To Kick Off ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour In November

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Former first lady Michelle Obama is bringing her wisdom and light to six cities for the promotion of her new novel. According to NBC, the Chicago native is kicking off a book tour for “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” in November.

Slated to hit bookshelves on Nov. 15, the book candidly chronicles moments at every stage along Obama’s journey when she has navigated challenges. The wisdom garnered from every experience allowed her to develop a greater sense of self-efficacy, embrace the power of change, and master the art of pivoting.

“There may be no tidy solutions or pithy answers to life’s big challenges, but Michelle Obama believes that we can all locate and lean on a set of tools to help us better navigate change and remain steady within flux,” read an overview of the book. “Obama offers readers a series of fresh stories and insightful reflections on change, challenge, and power, including her belief that when we light up for others, we can illuminate the richness and potential of the world around us, discovering deeper truths and new pathways for progress.”

The book tour will commence at the Washington, DC-based Warner Theatre, and Obama will make stops in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. The former FLOTUS says she’s excited to embark on the tour and looks forward to leading inspiring conversations.

News about the tour comes as Obama has been leading efforts to empower individuals to exercise their right to vote.

“I’m looking forward to making some new connections—and of course, seeing some familiar faces from the last tour,” she shared in a statement, according to the news outlet. “This book means so much to me—it’s a collection of perspectives and practices I’ve used to keep me afloat amid uncertainty. On this tour, I’ll be sharing some personal stories and lessons that have helped me along my path, and I can’t wait to tell you more.”

SEE ALSO:

Former First Lady Michelle Obama To Release New Memoir Centered On Self-Worth And Resilience

Michelle Obama’s Voting Initiative Partners With BLK Dating App For National Voter Registration Day

The post Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama To Kick Off ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour In November appeared first on NewsOne.

Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama To Kick Off ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour In November was originally published on newsone.com