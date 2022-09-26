Brett Favre Loses Radio Shows Amid Widening Mississippi Welfare Fraud Scandal

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Welp, the welfare walls appear to be closing in on ex-NFL quarterback (and current National Food stamp League member, it seems) Brett Favre. Don’t get it bent up—until Favre is held legally accountable for his alleged rich man appropriation of funds meant for Mississippi’s poorest and most vulnerable, he hasn’t even begun to receive his comeuppance. But at least he might be starting to feel the burn a little.

According to Variety, Favre’s NFL show for SiriusXM has been temporarily suspended amid news that the former Green Bay Packers star is accused of being involved in a welfare fraud scheme in which $70 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds went to rich people who don’t need them, including just over $8 million that was allegedly distributed to entities connected to Favre.

MORE: What Brett Favre’s Welfare Scandal Means For Black People In Mississippi

Favre’s show “The SiriusXM Blitz With Brett Favre and Bruce Murray”—which he began co-hosting in 2018—isn’t the only show of Favre’s that is being put on hold after it came out that Favre is a whole alleged welfare queen who was granted money meant for the 18.8% of Mississippi’s residents who live at or below the poverty line, just so he could build a volleyball stadium at the university his daughter attends. (Nah, but seriously, just get her a pony, dude.) ESPN Milwaukee also said it was temporarily suspending “The Brett Favre Show,” in which Favre recaps Packers games.

Some people are going to call this another example of the largely fictitious thing they call “cancel culture.” They’ll argue that Favre is innocent until proven guilty of intercepting funds meant for families in need. They may not be mad at him at all for not giving a quarter back to the under-resourced people he allegedly stole from. (Turns out he was a wide receiver of welfare funds off the field—allegedly.) They’ll say it’s possible he had no idea where the money came from, despite text messages showing Favre literally asking his rich-guy social worker if the “media can find out where it came from.”

From Variety:

Text messages published earlier this month by Mississippi Today appear to show that Favre — together with Bryant; John Davis, former executive director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services; and nonprofit founder Nancy New — worked together to improperly divert state welfare funds. According to the texts, Favre asked New, “If you were to pay me is there any way the media can find out where it came from and how much?” (New responded, “No, we never had that information publicized.”)

Seriously though—“cancel culture” may not be an actual thing, but if anyone deserves to be a casualty of it, it’s rich people who dip their fingers into money reserved for poor people. This is just shameful.

SEE ALSO:

Is Ime Udoka Really Getting More Coverage Than Brett Favre ‘Stealing’ Welfare Money From Mississippi?

Mississippi Officials Gave Millions In Welfare Money To Rich Folks But Ignored Looming Jackson Water Crisis

The post Brett Favre Loses Radio Shows Amid Widening Mississippi Welfare Fraud Scandal appeared first on NewsOne.

Brett Favre Loses Radio Shows Amid Widening Mississippi Welfare Fraud Scandal was originally published on newsone.com