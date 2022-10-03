Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Making Him Happy (Oct. 3rd)

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

MAKING HIM HAPPY

What could be more rewarding than to know that you please the Lord? When you enter into a relationship with God, he promises to never leave you. He’s with you for the long haul, not only because it’s not in his nature to leave, but also because, simply put, you make him happy.

Often we convince ourselves that we have disappointed God. This translates into shame in our relationship with him. But God is pleased with us, and he longs to speak that over us. Spend time today delighting yourself in the Lord, and feeling his delight over you in return.

Scripture:

1 Samuel 12:22 (ESV) The Lord will not forsake his people, for his great name’s sake, because it has pleased the Lord to make you a people for himself.

Prayer: What a beautiful thing to know that I bring you pleasure, God. Thank you for making me one of your people and for promising to never leave me.

