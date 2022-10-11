Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Brooklyn, NY – October 9, 2022 — The family of gospel music’s quartet king, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, have announced a musical tribute and homegoing (funeral) service for the dynamic singer who died suddenly on September 30th at his home in the Atlanta, GA area. He was 50 years old. Over the last two decades, the Brooklyn, NY native was known for gospel radio hits such as “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” and his annual Christmas jam, “The 12 Days of Christmas.”

A wake and musical tribute will take place Friday, October 14, 2022 @ 6 PM ET with a homegoing service (funeral) taking place on Friday, October 15, 2022 @ 9 AM ET. Both events take place at The Concord Baptist Church of Christ, 833 Gardner C. Taylor Blvd. (Formerly Marcy Avenue) in Brooklyn, NY 11216. Attendees should enter through the red doors on Madison Street. Internment will take place immediately after the Saturday service at The Evergreens Cemetery at 1629 Bushwick Avenue in Brooklyn, NY 11207. The Evergreens is the resting place of entertainment giants such as tap dancer Bill “Bojangles” Robinson and Jazz musician, Lester Young. The service will stream live via YouTube: @ConcordBrooklyn

This past spring, Johnson released his 14th album, Restructure, Renew & Reunion (Black Smoke Music Worldwide), which featured the radio single, “It Was You.”

Johnson is survived by his parents Susan and Phillip Johnson; a sister Attorney Sonya Denise Johnson; and two daughters, Brianna Destiny Johnson and Elyse Victoria Johnson.

Funeral Arrangements Announced For Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson was originally published on praiserichmond.com