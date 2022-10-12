Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

The rumors are true that Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill have filed for divorce after short of two years of marriage.

The couple shared a statement with Entertainment Tonight this morning confirming the split.

SEE: Did Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Break Up? Mike Spotted Ringless & Cynthia Removes Hill From Instagram Bio

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways,” they shared in an exclusive joint statement. “No one is to blame, and we are grateful that we remain good friends. We will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife. Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes!”

ET sources says “Cynthia and Mike have been having issues for a while and tried working on things but weren’t able to come to a resolution. The two have been busy with work and it wasn’t easy on their relationship.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The two got together in 2018 after Bailey divorced first husband, Peter Thomas, in 2016. After confirming her relationship with Hill, Bailey expressed to Bravo, “If I can’t make it with Mike Hill, then I’m just meant to be single for the rest of my life.”

Hill and Bailey tied the knot on Bravo’s Real Housewives Of Atlanta in 2020.

SEE: Gary’s Tea: Are Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Headed For Divorce? [WATCH]

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Make A Joint Statement & Confirming Divorce was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com