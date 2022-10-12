7 Skincare Products You Need For Radiant Skin This Fall

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

It was only this year that I started taking my skincare seriously. I was the girl who would fall asleep in her makeup. I’m ashamed. After two kids, a tough pregnancy, and a pandemic, I decided it was time to pour some much-needed love into my skin. And I developed a skincare routine as a form of self-care.

I didn’t understand skincare then the way I do now. After a recent candid sit-down conversation with Ciara and her team of experts, I learned the value of an undereye cream, the purpose of a tonic, and the order in which you should layer your skincare. While your skincare routine is ever-changing depending on the weather and other environmental factors, there are three main components to every skincare routine. Cleanse, treat, moisturize — and in that order.

“The rule of thumb when applying skincare is to apply the lightest first and the heaviest last, since thinner products can’t penetrate thicker products,” said Shereene Idriss, MD, to Cosmopolitan.

As Black women, we face our own skin issues like: hyperpigmentation, oily skin (raises hand), and the belief melanin doesn’t need sunscreen. From cleansers to moisturizers, here are some products I’ve tried that keep my melanin poppin’.

Urban RX clear skin cleansing bar

Urban RX’s clear skin cleansing bar is a must-have product in your beauty cabinet. The 3-in-1 products acts as a cleanser, mask and exfoliator at the same time. And the circular sponge helps strip away dead skin and impurities. With blemish-fighting ingredients Salicylic Acid and Sulfur, this gem provides the most bang for your buck at $25.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rose Water

I live for a good face spray. It’s a great way to refresh your face throughout the day without having to cleanse all over again. This beloved hydrating mist is multi-purpose and hydrating while giving your skin a “healthy, dewy glow.” Ingredients include clarifying thyme and rejuvenating rose for a budget-friendly $12.

fresh Rose Dehydration Cream & Deep Hydration Facial Toner

Since we’re talking about flowers, give them to me while I’m still here. When it comes to hydration, fresh’s Rose Dehydration Cream and Deep Hydration Facial Toner top my list. My skin has never felt softer and more vibrant and this duo is to thank.

“It’s good at getting water where it needs to go, but not as good at keeping it there. So you should layer your hyaluronic acid serum under your moisturizer,” Dr. Joshua Zeichner, New York-City Based Dermatologist and Mohs Surgeon told InStyle.

This cream lives up to the hype. Boasting a 72-hour deep hydration promise, fresh delivers moisture with “strengthening damask rose extract” through time-release technology with ingredients cacia gum and algin.

Treat your skin with this hydrating daily toner with real rose petals and hyaluronic acid that minimizes the look of pores while increasing skin hydration. It smells delicious and feels like a luxurious self-care experience. It’s worth the $45 price tag.

“Toners are not meant to be something that sits around on your skin and feels heavy,” Dr. Gohara told Cosmopolitan. “They’re essentially just priming your face for ingredients to be better absorbed later on.”

OAM Skincare Vitamin C Hydrating Cleanser

If you’re looking for a clinical-level cleanser with strong cleansing power and a light scent. This mild and sulfate-free cleanser utilizes the benefits of Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid and Snow Mushroom while not stripping the skin for $28.

“The texture was really important to me on top of having the right chemical dosage,” Ciara explained during a candid chat at the launch of her skincare collection. “I wanted for the soap to lather up in your hands a certain way. I wanted the serum to pour into the skin a certain way. It’s got that nice silky texture when you rub it on your face it’s an experience.”

Brooklyn Sky Collection Charcoal Mask

After one use of Brooklyn Sky Collection’s detoxifying charcoal mask, I am a believer! This mask left my skin glowing. Charcoal and three triple-action clays are the main ingredients of this powerful skincare concoction. Charcoal works to release deep-set impurities while leaving the skin rejuvenated. It’s worth every dime of the $40 price tag.

Charlotte Tillbury’s Recovery Skin Set

Charolette Tillbury’s limited-edition Recovery Skin Set trio is the perfect holiday gift for the skin care enthusiast in your life. It features three travel sizes of their customer favorites: Magic Serum, Magic Cream, and Cryo-Recovery Eye Serum. Tillbury gets an A+ for her lux packaging that makes you feel like you’re indulging in a 24k cream without the 24k price. The award-winning Magic cream packs SPF 1, and ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid, vitamin C, vitamin E, rosehip oil, shea butter, aloe vera for glowing skin, brighter-looking eyes, and 24-hour hydration.

Cota Skin CBD Cream

Chances are, you’ve seen Cota Skin come across your timeline from the countless celebrities who promote and support the Cota Skin Brand. And if you go to their social media page, you’ll see dozens of side-by-side images of before and after results from customers and I can confirm, this skincare brand is the real deal. I enjoy using their CBD cream. The benefits of CBD are endless. From reducing anxiety (bingo) to alleviating pain, the CBD ingredient is a major selling point for me. I was pleased by how soothing the CBD Cleanser and Cream felt on my skin. It’s also budget-friendly at $26.

