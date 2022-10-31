Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: The Power Of Positive Self-Talk

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Power Of Positive Self-Talk”

To change your life, you must change your communication and make it a point to have positive self-talk. Sweet talk yourself and speak positively about your life. Sticks and stones may break your bones and words can break your spirit. Even your words to yourself so watch what you allow yourself to say to you about yourself. Studies show that 80% of self-talk is negative. If God made you then you will be awesome period.

I am grateful for each of you and I think you are incredible and can do incredible things with your life. Now just stop believing the same for yourself. Remember if God made you then you’re marvelously and wonderfully made, so act like it’s thought right now.

