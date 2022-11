Singer DOE To Bring “A Night Of Clarity” To A City Near You

Whether it’s in English or Spanish, it’s all about the Lord. After releasing her number 1 single “When I Pray” off of her Dove award-winning album “CLARITY,” DOE returns with fellow chart-topping artist Blanca for a Spanish twist. “When I Pray (Mi Oración)” breaks the language barrier with DOE singing completely in Spanish.

This December, DOE will be hitting the road, performing at various City Winery locations across the country. The “A Night Of Clarity” Tour kicks off on December 10th in Atlanta and concludes in the city of brotherly love, Philadelphia on December 20th. Log on to CityWinery.com for tickets and show times.

