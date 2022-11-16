Who Are Shanquella Robinson’s ‘Friends’? Social Media Photos Claim To ID People In Fight Video

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATED: 8:45 p.m. ET with a statement from Shanquella Robinson’s friend.

Among the mounting questions about the recent death of a young Black woman in Mexico are who the people were that she traveled with and why those so-called friends allowed her to be beaten while at least one other person stood by to record the fight on video.

Shanquella Robinson died less than 24 hours after she and as many as six friends arrived at Cabo late last month, according to reports. And while the death of the 25-year-old is indeed tragic, it was how she died that was generating an outsized amount of commentary on social media.

A video purportedly shows Robinson being brutally beaten by another woman in an apparent hotel room with a tropical view seen from a balcony. The woman in the video identified as Robinson is not shown defending herself in the one-sided fight. The brief clip shows the woman identified as Robinson being punched in the head and face multiple times and thrown on the floor before more blows are rained down on her.

It appeared that at least two people were filming the violence – the person who recorded the video posted on social media and another person whose phone could also be seen recording the footage.

During the fight, a man’s voice could be heard imploring the woman identified as Robinson telling “Quella” to “at least fight back.”

The video below is graphic and should be viewed with discretion.

An autopsy revealed that Robinson had a broken neck and a “cracked” spine. Mexican authorities also determined that Robinson did not have alcohol in her system.

However, accounts from Robinson’s friends contradicted the autopsy report.

Robinson’s mother said one of the friends called and said her daughter was not feeling well and died from alcohol poisoning.

“Each one of the people that was there with her was telling different stories,” Salamondra Robinson told Queen City News.

The friends returned back to their homes in North Carolina without Robinson, whose body was finally recovered by her family nearly two weeks later after she died on Oct. 29.

Meanwhile, U.S. State Department officials in Mexico have reportedly and inexplicably maintained that a police investigation did not show signs of foul play despite an autopsy suggesting Robinson was the victim of brutal violence.

While Robinson’s friends have not been officially identified, social media sleuths took it upon themselves to post names and photos of people alleged to have been in Mexico with her at the time of the death.

Social media posts called for the friends to be arrested and charged for their alleged roles in Robinson’s death, but it is not clear if that can even happen since they’re no longer in Mexico.

A video on social media claims to show a man who said he traveled to Cabo separately one day after Robinson and the others had arrived. The unidentified man said on the video that he was told Robinson was suffering from alcohol poisoning and claimed he didn’t know there was even a fight.

Robinson attended Winston Salem State University, a historically Black college where at least one of the friends with her in Mexico is also alleged to have attended.

Robinson’s funeral is scheduled to take place on Saturday in Charlotte, according to a death notice published online.

