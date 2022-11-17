Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: Faith Is A Work As Well As A Way

J.R. Bang is a rising star in the Chicago urban broadcasting community, with a highly rated nationally recognized radio program, internet web series, interviews with national and local Hip-Hop/R&B talent, political and community activists. The “J.R. Bang Morning Show” was ranked the eighth best radio show according to RadioFacts.com in January 2012. Recently he created a new interview series entitled "The What" on Mudwing.TV and has interviewed such stars as Mack Wilds, T.I. and Roland S. Martin (CNN. TVone). J.R. Bang was recently heard on Radio One Cleveland WENZ Hot 107.9 and Raw TV Radio on WPWX Power 92 Chicago.

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Faith Is A Work As Well As A Way”

It is now comeback time. We know that faith is the substance of things hoped for and the evidence of things not seen yet. We often forget that faith is not just a nail, but it also is a verb. In other words, it is a concept that denotes action. In order to turn your setbacks into comebacks, incredible comebacks, you not only to have to have faith, but you also need to move and act faithfully with faithful courage.

You will have setbacks that will knock you down. You must have faith and faith you’re way off that Canvas and faith away on the wind. And keep this in mind that faith is like a muscle and the more you act and move in faith, the stronger that muscle gets. Keep it in faith! The bigger the mountains you will be able to move with great faith. I’m telling you you can because you believe you can and then you act on it.

