Jokia scores her second straight career-opening No. 1 on Gospel Airplay with “Let Him In”. Jokia Williams is from Killeen, Texas. She wrote the song solo and self-released it.

About Jokia:

To capture the heart of God while simultaneously compelling others to an intimate relationship with Christ, Jokia in a nutshell is A guitar playing singer and songwriter, she aims to deliver a sound that makes an impression on every heart that lends their ear to her message through music.

Prior to the digital release of her first radio single “Yahweh ”, Jokia offered a soul-stirring performance of the song at Marquis Boone’s 2015 Discovered conference that landed her a demo recording deal. Since then, and with much dedication to her craft and devotion to God, Jokia’s ministry continues to gain visibility, amazing opportunities and platforms to minister through music, and the greatest gift of all: lives changed.

There is more than music to Jokia. She is also a proud wife (to Benjamin Williams) and a mother of 2 amazing daughters (Felicia & Jasmine Williams).

Download and Steam Jokia’s music!

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart

Week of November 19, 2022

1. Let Him In Jokia

2. You’ve Been Good To Me Zacardi Cortez

3. Kingdom Maverick City x Kirk Franklin

4. Your World Jonathan McReynolds

5. Call Jor’ Dan Armstron f/Erica Campbell

6. Thankful JJ Hairston

7. Call on the Name Marcus Jordan

8. New Tye Tribbett

9. When I Pray DOE

10. Here Comes The Joy Deitrick Haddon

11. The Ride Bryan Andrew Wilson

12. I Hear You Lucinda Moore

13. Goodness of God CeCe Winans

14. I’m In Love (Live) Nia Allen

15. All I Need Jason Nelson

16. Just Us William Murphy

17. Nothing Else Matters (Instead of Complaining, Praise Him) Brent Jones

18. I Believe Fred Jerkins f/Bishop Paul S. Morton

19. God Did It Again Branden Anderson

20. Finished Tamela Mann

Jokia Is Number One On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart This Week (Week of November 19, 2022) was originally published on praisedc.com