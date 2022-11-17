GoFundMe Created For Rasheem Carter, Black Man Who Mysteriously Disappeared In Mississippi

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

AGoFundMe account has been created for Rasheem Ryelle Carter, the Mississippi Black man who mysteriously went missing last month after his family says their son was threatened and stalked by white men in Taylorsville.

Felica Kaho, the creator of the GoFundMe page, says she made the account to, ”raise funds to help defray the cost in seeking justice for my nephew and to help alleviate the financial stresses that have been accrued throughout this process.”

As of now, the fundraiser has garnished over 99 donations and earned over $6,000 with a goal of $10,000.

Some of the money will also go to Rasheem’s mother, Tiffany Carter, who has not been able to work since Oct. 3, 2022.

Tiffany was working in Pennsylvania and has been in Mississippi since receiving the news of her son’s disappearance.

Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, was last seen outside of a Super 8 Hotel on Oct. 2 in Laurel, about 30 minutes outside of Taylorsville, where Carter had been contracted to work. According to reports, his remains were found on private property in a wooded area in Taylorsville. But the family says their son was threatened and stalked by white men in the area and want to see a full investigation into their son’s disappearance and possible death.

The family described the details of events after Carter went missing in a Facebook post.

According to the post, the day before Carter’s disappearance he went to the police department in Taylorsville and informed officers that men were after him and that he feared for his life, but officers turned him away. He returned to the police station the next morning but was refused again.

He informed his mother that there were white men after him and that if something were to happen to him to start the investigation there. “He did speak with his mom Tiffany about a white truck and white males in there threatened to harm him,” his cousin, Shonda Wright told WLBT. “He did give her the names.”

He was never heard from again.

Skeletal remains believed to be Rasheem’s were found on Nov. 3. The possible remains of Carter have been sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. Carter’s mother has also provided a DNA sample to help with the identification.

Rasheem Ryelle Carter leaves behind a six-year-old daughter.

CLICK HERE to donate to Rasheem Carter’s GoFundMe.

