Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: Faith, Hope and Strength Lead To Success

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Faith, Hope and Strength Lead To Success”

Faith gives hope and hope gives us an optimistic expectation for the future And I recently shared with you that hope in the future gives you power in the present. With an optimistic expectation of the future, we are more apt to keep going in difficult times. Faith gives us hope. And faith also gives us strength that allows us to keep striving to keep fighting especially, especially in tough times.

Statistics show that those who do not stop in their efforts to achieve a goal have an significantly greater level of achievement and success. So you must use your faith to give you hope, and hope gives you strength and strength keeps you going and if you keep going, you will win more. So keep the faith and keep going.

