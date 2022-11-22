Chef Jernard Wells Shares His “Granny Gwen’s Banana Pudding” Recipe

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

It’s Thanksgiving week and Chef Jernard Wells returns to the Get Up Church to talk desserts. Chef Wells gives one of his favorite recipes, Granny Gwen’s Banana Pudding from his latest cookbook “Southern Inspired“.

LISTEN BELOW

READ BELOW

Granny Gwen’s Banana Pudding (From The Cookbook “Southern Inspired“)

2 cups whole milk

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened

condensed milk 1⁄4 cup cornstarch 1⁄4 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 cup banana liqueur

11⁄2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Juice of 2 medium lemons (optional)

2 (11-ounce) boxes mini vanilla

wafers

1 large whole egg, plus 3 large egg Yolks

6 ripe bananas, sliced on the bias

4 cups heavy cream, divided

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed and chilled

1⁄2 cup confectioners’ sugar