Chef Jernard Wells Mother of Love Strawberry Lemon Zest Bundt Cake Recipe from “Southern Inspired Cookbook”

Mother of Love Strawberry Lemon Zest Bundt Cake (From The Cookbook “Southern Inspired“)

12 tablespoons (1-1⁄2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

1⁄2 cup honey or molasses

3 large eggs

21⁄2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons lemon zest

1 cup heavy cream

1⁄2 cup buttermilk

1-1⁄3 cups small-diced strawberries,

plus more berries for garnish 1 lemon, thinly sliced, for garnish

2 teaspoons strawberry extract

1⁄2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2-1⁄2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1⁄4 teaspoon kosher or Himalayan salt

Lemon Glaze:

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

4 tablespoons (1⁄2 stick) unsalted

butter, melted

1⁄4 cup whole milk

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 1 teaspoon lemon extract