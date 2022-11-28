Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: Happiness Is In Direct Proportion To Gratitude

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Happiness Is In Direct Proportion To Gratitude”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

WATCH BELOW

READ BELOW

As we continue to celebrate our gratitude, which will continue to positively impact your attitude and your attitude we must know that winners think differently. Winners realized that it is not a matter of being happy there creates gratitude but rather the opposite. Is the process of deciding to be grateful that ultimately leads to happiness. Losers focus on things that can make them happy for the short run and think it leads to long-term gratitude but in reality, it is a cause they have gratitude that leads to long-term happiness.

And research studies, people who start their day counting their blessings are those who have greater success, even on tough days. When you find something to be grateful for then you will see that that has an impact on your attitude and your happiness. Try it it works and when you do, you will feel much better.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.