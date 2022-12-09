Jonathan McReynolds Is Number One On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart This Week (Week of December 10, 2022)

GRAMMY and Stellar Award winner Jonathan McReynolds releases the official music video for his newest single, “Your World” (MNRK Music Group) on September 1st.
“Your World” reminds the listener of God’s sovereignty – it’s a bop, intentionally upbeat, and happy. The song was written to help people lift the weights that hold them down. Known for bridging the gap between contemporary church music and the music of the past, Jonathan has included African American spiritual texts and the influences of Marvin Gaye. “Your World” will have listeners up moving and enjoying the beauty of God’s creation.
Jonathan McReynolds shares, “This song reflects my evolution and growth. I am not the same person I was when I wrote my first album. Now, I am secure enough to take more risks and remove any limits to my creativity. It’s God’s World, and we are just living in it!”
Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart
Week of December 10, 2022
1. Your World Jonathan McReynolds
2. Call Jor’ Dan Armstron f/Erica Campbell
3. Thankful JJ Hairston
4. You’ve Been Good To Me Zacardi Cortez
5. Let Him In Jokia
6. New Tye Tribbett
7. Here Comes The Joy Deitrick Haddon
8. Kingdom Maverick City x Kirk Franklin
9. Call on the Name Marcus Jordan
10. Goodness of God CeCe Winans
11. When I Pray DOE
12. I Hear You Lucinda Moore
13. Nothing Else Matters (Instead of Complaining, Praise Him) Brent Jones
14. I’m In Love (Live) Nia Allen
15. I Believe Fred Jerkins f/Bishop Paul S. Morton
16. God Did It Again Branden Anderson
17. Finished Tamela Mann
18. Just Us William Murphy
19. I Still Have You Smokie Norful
20. Better Benediction P.J. Morton
