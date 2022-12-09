Jonathan McReynolds Is Number One On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart This Week (Week of December 10, 2022)

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

GRAMMY and Stellar Award winner Jonathan McReynolds releases the official music video for his newest single, “Your World” (MNRK Music Group) on September 1st.

“Your World” reminds the listener of God’s sovereignty – it’s a bop, intentionally upbeat, and happy. The song was written to help people lift the weights that hold them down. Known for bridging the gap between contemporary church music and the music of the past, Jonathan has included African American spiritual texts and the influences of Marvin Gaye. “Your World” will have listeners up moving and enjoying the beauty of God’s creation.

Jonathan McReynolds shares, “This song reflects my evolution and growth. I am not the same person I was when I wrote my first album. Now, I am secure enough to take more risks and remove any limits to my creativity. It’s God’s World, and we are just living in it!”

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart

Week of December 10, 2022

1. Your World Jonathan McReynolds

2. Call Jor’ Dan Armstron f/Erica Campbell

3. Thankful JJ Hairston

4. You’ve Been Good To Me Zacardi Cortez

5. Let Him In Jokia

6. New Tye Tribbett

7. Here Comes The Joy Deitrick Haddon

8. Kingdom Maverick City x Kirk Franklin

9. Call on the Name Marcus Jordan

10. Goodness of God CeCe Winans

11. When I Pray DOE

12. I Hear You Lucinda Moore

13. Nothing Else Matters (Instead of Complaining, Praise Him) Brent Jones

14. I’m In Love (Live) Nia Allen

15. I Believe Fred Jerkins f/Bishop Paul S. Morton

16. God Did It Again Branden Anderson

17. Finished Tamela Mann

18. Just Us William Murphy

19. I Still Have You Smokie Norful

20. Better Benediction P.J. Morton

