Philadelphia’s own Thom Bell has passed away. He was 79.

Bell is a legend in soul music. He was a prolific songwriter, producer, and arranger. As one of the original creators of Philly Soul, he worked with countless legends, including The Delfonics, The Spinners, and The O’Jays. He wrote and arranged timeless records like I’ll Be Around and Betcha By Golly Wow by The Stylistics, Backstabber by the O’Jays and Mama Can’t Buy You Love by Elton John.

In 1975 Bell won a Grammy for Producer of the Year. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006.

Thom Bell’s cause of death has yet to be released. This story is developing, please check back for updates.

Thom Bell, Legendary Producer and Songwriter, Has Reportedly Passed Away was originally published on wzakcleveland.com