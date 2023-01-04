Comedian Michael Blackson has just opened his first school, and it won’t cost the families of those who attend it any money.
Blackson, born in Ghana, opened “Michael Blackson Academy” in his hometown of Agona Nsaba. He says the school will be “free for all” and accommodate underserved 6th and 7th graders.
The three-story tall building will feature multiple classrooms and lots of amenities. It was officially commissioned on Tuesday, January 3.
The Ghanian-American shared the opening day on his social media. He said, “Today is the greatest day of my life because I’ve finally accomplished what I always wanted to do which is giving these kids a chance to be great. Greatness starts with education and foundational education shouldn’t come with financial barriers.”
- Why Your Input Determines Your Output | Dr. Willie Jolley
- Republicans Nominate Byron Donalds For House Speaker After Democrats Tap Hakeem Jeffries
- Why Is Donald Trump STILL Harassing Ruby Freeman With ‘The Big Lie’ About 2020 Election Interference?
- Dr. Kweku Smith Talks How To Deal With Depression | Healthy Ever After
- Damar Hamlin’s Family Optimistic As NFL Safety Remains In Critical Condition
- Comedian Michael Blackson Opens School in Ghana, Offers Free Education
- US Virgin Islands AG Denise George Fired Days After Accusing JPMorgan Chase Of Aiding Jeffrey Epstein
- Man Drives Family Off Cliff in California
- Black Man Jailed After An Algorithm Falsely Accuses Him Of Stealing Designer Handbags, Lawyer Says
- Keep Your Past In The Rear View Mirror | Dr. Willie Jolley
Comedian Michael Blackson Opens School in Ghana, Offers Free Education was originally published on wzakcleveland.com